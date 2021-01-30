Piers Morgan has horrified his followers on social media by giving his wife Celia Walden a haircut.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, shared a picture on Instagram yesterday that showed him trimming journalist Celia’s flowing locks.

Well, we say ‘trimming’ – actually it looked like he was preparing to lop off a huge chunk of hair!

And plenty of Piers’ fans have been expressing their shock in the comments box.

Why was Piers Morgan cutting wife Celia Walden’s hair?

With hair salons closed at the moment due to coronavirus, we’re all having to come up with alternative ways to cut and style our hair.

And clearly it’s no different in the Morgan-Walden house.

Yesterday (Friday) afternoon, Piers took to Instagram to show his 1.4 million followers how he and Celia have been making do in the current circumstances.

The picture shows Celia, 45, sat down with wet hair, as if she was in a proper hair salon.

Standing over her with a pair of scissors, readying to chop off a big wedge of her hair, is Piers.

And he seemed to be well aware that his wife was taking a huge gamble, captioning the shot: “What could possibly go wrong…”

Piers left fans horrified as he tried to cut his wife Celia’s hair (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan’s followers say?

Piers’ fans didn’t waste any time in commenting on the pic. One wrote: “A damn lot!”

Another remarked: “I can’t look – that’s not where you start with a haircut.”

And a third said: “I hope you didn’t. My husband cut my daughter’s hair and she still has not forgiven him…. 25 years later!!!!!!!!”

Not everyone thought that Piers’ impromptu hair styling was a bad idea, though.

Piers Morgan married Celia Walden in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person gushed: “It’s very sweet, you are amazing!”

And another said: “Oh I love him.”

Celia also posted to Instagram to say that her husband was cutting her hair.

Echoing Piers’ caption, she wrote: “What could possibly go wrong at Salon Morgan? #lockdownlocksoff #helpme.”

Piers and Celia tied the knot in 2010, and they have a nine-year-old daughter, Elise, together.

