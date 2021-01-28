Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has issued a threat to rival breakfast show BBC Breakfast.

The presenter often takes swipes at the programme over GMB‘s soaring ratings.

And it seems the ratings just keep getting better as they’re at an all-time high with Piers and Susanna Reid fronting the ITV show.

Piers Morgan issued a threat to rival breakfast show BBC Breakfast (Credit: ITV)

What has Piers Morgan said about Good Morning Britain?

According to The Sun, the show’s audience share has doubled – from 14% to 28% – since Piers joined in 2015.

If the ratings continue, it seems GMB could overtake BBC Breakfast for the first time in the two show’s broadcast history.

Read more: Lorraine tells off ‘naughty’ Piers Morgan as he makes cheeky comment about her ‘boobs and bum’

Piers told the publication: “The key to our success is that we can’t be ignored.

“Whether you love us or hate us, we debate all the issues that people in this country are debating amongst themselves.”

Dan Walker and Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

He added: “The more serious the news has got, it’s interesting that people have gravitated towards us rather than the BBC which is, historically, where they would have gone.”

Meanwhile, Piers said on GMB they have “captured the zeitgeist and mood of the country a lot better than BBC Breakfast”.

The key to our success is that we can’t be ignored.

He admitted he thinks it’s “very likely” GMB will overtake BBC Breakfast in the ratings by the end of the year.

Piers insisted the BBC show isn’t moving whereas GMB is “moving relentlessly upwards”.

Piers often takes playful swipes at BBC Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last October, Piers made a dig at BBC Breakfast after GMB scored its second highest ratings in the show’s history .

The star tweeted: “BREAKING: Massive ratings for @gmb yesterday.

“2nd highest in show’s history & UP by 28% year-on-year, with poor old @bbcbreakfast DOWN by 2%. Thanks for watching.”

Piers often divides viewers with his rants and interviews with MPs on the show.

However, there have been calls recently for him to run for Prime Minister and he’s admitted he’s up for it.

Many GMB fans have called for Piers to become Prime Minister (Credit: ITV)

Piers for Prime Minister?

Speaking about the campaigns for him to become PM, Piers said on the show this week: “It has got a ring to it, and could I do any worse is the real question.

Read more: Prime Minister Piers Morgan: GMB star declares he will run for PM if Brits want him

“That’s the real calculation for the British people as they wake up this morning to this huge campaign. Could I do any worse?”

Meanwhile, Piers told his fans on Instagram: “I’m ready to serve.”

Do you enjoy watching GMB more than BBC Breakfast? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.