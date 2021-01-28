GMB has been hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints after host Piers Morgan ripped into MPs.

The daytime show reportedly received the most complaints on January 21 as well as sparking debate on the 19th and 20th.

According to The Sun, on January 19, Dr Hilary Jones sparked complaints over his medical comments.

Dr Hilary’s clash with GMB guest Paris sparked complaints (Credit: ITV)

In addition, some viewers weren’t happy with Piers and Dr Hilary’s comments to a guest over mandatory vaccines.

Guest Paris had insisted she didn’t want to have the COVID-19 jab because she was worried about the effect on fertility.

However, at the time, Dr Hilary said: “There’s no data that suggests it would your fertility. This is scaremongering.”

Paris hit back: “This is not scaremongering at all Dr Hilary. As you know, pregnant people and people who are planning a family have been advised not to take the vaccine.”

Piers ripped into Priti Patel on the show last week (Credit: ITV)

The debate sparked 123 complaints to the TV watchdog.

Elsewhere, 87 people complained about the show on January 20 over Piers’ interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

During the chat, Piers and Susanna Reid grilled the MP on the coronavirus death rate and restrictions.

Viewers were divided over the interview, with some people saying it was “awkward” to watch.

Piers and Susanna grilled Mr Williamson on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others praised Piers for giving the MP a “tough” grilling on the show.

Complaints didn’t stop here, however, as 130 people complained to Ofcom over Piers and Susanna’s exchange with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

During the interview, Piers accused the MP of ‘failing’ thousands of children after the government’s handling of free school meals.

However, some viewers accused Piers of “crossing the line”.

One wrote: “I tend to like Piers Morgan’s style but he crossed the line this morning on #GMB.

“Gavin Williamson’s failures and need to resign are plain to see but the continual interruptions and shouting down the line at him meant we learned nothing.”

