Piers Morgan has called for people to show more compassion for migrants making the dangerous trip to Great Britain, following the death of a teenager in the Channel.

On Twitter, the GMB presenter was responding to reports of a 16-year-old boy drowning while trying to get to the UK when he called for an end to the “demonisation” of asylum seekers.

What did Piers Morgan say about migrants?

He wrote, sharing a Daily Mail article about the Sudanese boy’s death: “Heartbreaking. Our demonisation of these desperate asylum seekers has to stop.

“Where’s our compassion?”

Unfortunately, the majority of Piers’ followers didn’t appear to share his views. Many called for France to take action to stop people making the often-deadly journey from Calais.

One said: “Yeah, France should stop it happening immediately.”

Another wrote: “Tell the French that!”

Our demonisation of these desperate asylum seekers has to stop.

Someone else replied: “Let’s demonise the human traffickers sending kids across the Channel in rubber dinghies instead.”

Stories of migrants on the Channel have dominated the news in recent weeks, amid reports that record numbers have been making the crossing.

Earlier this month, Good Morning Britain – from which Piers has been enjoying a summer break – infuriated viewers by airing live footage of a boat full of migrants on their way to Dover.

‘Uncomfortable’ to watch

The segment was slammed by a number of viewers, who found it uncomfortable to watch.

Last week, the ITV daytime show welcomed refugee rights activist Hassan Akkad on for a chat. But he left viewers sorely divided with strong words about Britain’s attitude to those coming her from overseas.

Highlighting the importance of migrants and refugees to the UK economy, he fumed: “I hope one day [they] decide to take a day off in Britain, and I want to see what becomes of this country [as a result].”

