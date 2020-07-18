Piers Morgan and sons enjoy a boozy session on holiday - with Joan Collins!

Piers Morgan isn't flying under the radar just because he's on holiday.

He found time to enjoy a boozy lunch with Hollywood legend Joan Collins.

Piers Morgan is currently on holiday from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Of course, the glamorous event was posted on his Instagram page.

Piers Morgan's break from GMB

Piers has been on holiday in luxury resort St Tropez since taking a break from Good Morning Britain just over a week ago.

He is out there with sons Spencer and Stanley.

Don't you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?

The pair were with their dad in swanky Club 55 when they bumped into Joan.

And Piers was quick to show off the encounter, captioning his image: "Don't you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?"

No better place

The setting certainly looked idyllic as Piers and family cracked into chilled white wine at a table scattered with rose petals.

He shared a picture with Spencer and Stanley and wrote: "First lunch with my sons (2/3 of them anyway) in 120 days - and I can't think of a better place to have it."

Piers also has two other children, Albert and Elise.

Joan Collins is still glamorous aged 87 (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers had previously been vocal about lockdown regulations banning him from spending time with his older sons.

Spencer also shared the same photo to his own page, adding: "We’re back in the game."

Some fans criticised Piers for going on holiday.

They thought he was being hypocritical, after urging the public to be cautious about easing lockdown restrictions.

He has stayed in the headlines despite being on holiday, partly thanks to the revelation that he is writing a book.

Wake Up is due out in October.

