Friday 7th February 2020
Phillip Schofield

This Morning viewers accuse Eamonn Holmes of ruining Phillip Schofield's coming out announcement

Viewers weren't impressed with his jokes…

By Nancy Brown
After the shock news that he is gay, fans of Phillip Schofield have slammed Phil's fellow This Morning host Eamonn Holmes.

They said Eamonn "ruined" Phil's announcement by cracking jokes about Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby sharing a hot tub.

He also said that he when he heard Phillip was going to make an announcement on the show, he thought he was going to quit This Morning – and added that he thought he would be in line for his job.

Fans were unhappy that Eamonn cracked jokes and said he ruined Phil's announcement (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn's comments came after a heartfelt live chat between Phil and Holly about his decision to come out as gay.

After Ruth Langsford and Phil put rumours of a rift to bed by sharing a hug on screen, Eamonn offered Phil their full support.

However, fans weren't pleased with some of the comments he made.

But honestly Eamonn, that was disgusting. Using his moment to be a creep about 'sitting in a hot tub with Holly'.

Speaking to Phil, Eamonn said: "I am disappointed in a couple of ways, first of all, I thought, big announcement from Phillip, I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would take your job, so that wasn't to be. "

Eamonn offered Phil his full support and the pair shared a hug (Credit: ITV)

He added: "The second is there's this great imponderable in life, which has always irritated me, I thought, how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughbooby and Steph [Phil's wife] doesn't have a problem and Dan [Holly's husband] doesn't have a problem."

Pointing to Ruth, Eamonn said: "I thought, she would have a problem, I thought, no, no."

Phil fans were unhappy with Eamonn's comments (Credit: ITV)

While Phil laughed off the comments on screen, his army of supporters weren't best pleased with Eamonn's jokes.

One said: "A beautiful interview on #ThisMorning wrecked by Eamonn making a tacky hot tub joke."

Another said Eamonn – who presents the show alongside Ruth on a Friday – should be "ashamed" of his behaviour.

Some viewers did see the funny side, though.

Following the shock news, fans flooded Twitter with messages of support for Phillip.

He also revealed that he isn't dating anyone at the moment and is taking things a day at a time when it comes to thinking about embarking on a same-sex relationship.

