This Morning viewers accuse Eamonn Holmes of ruining Phillip Schofield's coming out announcement

After the shock news that he is gay, fans of Phillip Schofield have slammed Phil's fellow This Morning host Eamonn Holmes.

They said Eamonn "ruined" Phil's announcement by cracking jokes about Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby sharing a hot tub.

He also said that he when he heard Phillip was going to make an announcement on the show, he thought he was going to quit This Morning – and added that he thought he would be in line for his job.

Fans were unhappy that Eamonn cracked jokes and said he ruined Phil's announcement (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn's comments came after a heartfelt live chat between Phil and Holly about his decision to come out as gay.

After Ruth Langsford and Phil put rumours of a rift to bed by sharing a hug on screen, Eamonn offered Phil their full support.

However, fans weren't pleased with some of the comments he made.

But honestly Eamonn, that was disgusting. Using his moment to be a creep about 'sitting in a hot tub with Holly'.

Speaking to Phil, Eamonn said: "I am disappointed in a couple of ways, first of all, I thought, big announcement from Phillip, I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would take your job, so that wasn't to be. "

Eamonn offered Phil his full support and the pair shared a hug (Credit: ITV)

He added: "The second is there's this great imponderable in life, which has always irritated me, I thought, how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughbooby and Steph [Phil's wife] doesn't have a problem and Dan [Holly's husband] doesn't have a problem."

Pointing to Ruth, Eamonn said: "I thought, she would have a problem, I thought, no, no."

Phil fans were unhappy with Eamonn's comments (Credit: ITV)

While Phil laughed off the comments on screen, his army of supporters weren't best pleased with Eamonn's jokes.

One said: "A beautiful interview on #ThisMorning wrecked by Eamonn making a tacky hot tub joke."

Eamonn ruined a very heartfelt moment there #thismorning — tasmin x (@tasminknightx) February 7, 2020

You can always count on Eamonn to ruin a nice moment #ThisMorning — elis (@elisdavidjones) February 7, 2020

Another said Eamonn – who presents the show alongside Ruth on a Friday – should be "ashamed" of his behaviour.

But honestly Eamonn, that was disgusting. Using his moment to be a creep about "sitting in a hot tub with Holly", and how now he knows why his wife was okay with it. You ruined this sweet moment by turning it into something sleazy. You should be ashamed. #ThisMorning — ⧗ vee-money ⧗ (@dametokillfor) February 7, 2020

Some viewers did see the funny side, though.

You’ve got to love @EamonnHolmes. @Schofe comes out as gay and Eamonn’s reaction is “I’ve often wondered how your wife lets you sit in a hot tub with @hollywills, she’d go mental” as he points at his wife 😅#ThisMorning — Aaron Glover (@AaronLGlover) February 7, 2020

Eamonn Holmes lifting the mood perfectly- saying he always wondered how Phillip got away with getting in a hot tub with Holly and their partners not kicking off 🤣🤣 High 5 to #PhillipSchofield 💪#ThisMorning — Danielle Hudson (@DanniiHud) February 7, 2020

Good ol Eamonn Holmes “I thought the big news was that you were going to resign” ROFL #phillipschofield #ThisMorning — Christopher Durant (@ArtistDurant) February 7, 2020

Following the shock news, fans flooded Twitter with messages of support for Phillip.

He also revealed that he isn't dating anyone at the moment and is taking things a day at a time when it comes to thinking about embarking on a same-sex relationship.

