Celebrities send Phillip Schofield their best wishes after he reveals he's gay

Celebrity friends of This Morning host Phillip Schofield have paid tribute to the telly fave after he revealed he is gay earlier today.

The daytime TV presenter spoke movingly about his sexuality with fellow TV star Holly Willoughby, shortly after he posted a statement on his Instagram account.

Fans were quick to offer their best wishes to Phil, flooding social media with messages of support immediately following his revelation.

But there were also plenty of famous faces online and on the ITV show who wanted to express their wholehearted backing for the 57-year-old.

Sharing a snap of them together on Instagram, Holly was among the very first to back her mate.

"Never been more proud of my friend than I am today," she captioned the image.

Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family!

Keith Lemon commented on the post "Love to you both," with TV presenter Dermot O'Leary adding: "Big love to you and the fox."

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt added: "Sending huge amounts of love."

And Love Island's Laura Whitmore, Vicky Pattison and Trinny Woodall all added heart emojis, too.

Despite tabloid claims of a falling out between the two, Loose Women and This Morning regular Ruth Langsford also gave her best to Phillip.

She said as she sat alongside him earlier today: "Well done. Your family are all that matters. Do you feel better now and that you can breathe?

"Well done, we’re proud of you."

This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh, Peter Andre, Pointless presenter Richard Osman, Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams, and Dancing On Ice's Ian 'H' Watkins were also among those to reflect on Phillip's brave announcement.

Paying tribute, ex Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dr Ranj hailed Phil: "Coming to terms with & being your authentic self is never easy, especially in the public eye. What @Schofe has done is incredibly courageous, powerful & will help so many.

"I am beaming with pride for him. I’m even more proud of his family who seem so wonderful."

Singer Peter contributed on Twitter: "Just when I though I couldn’t love this person more. Honest, open and most importantly happy. @Schofe."

Richard Osman focused on how Pip is loved by his audience, tweeting: "When you create a new entertainment show and start discussing who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield. That’s a fact.

"He's just the very best at what he does, and the public adore him. Looking forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance."

Comedian Matt wrote: "I'm not surprised about Philip Schofield. Growing up I remember him presenting with Gordon the Gopher from inside that closet!

Phillip spoke movingly on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

"Joking aside, that cannot have been an easy statement to make. People come out at different stages in their lives. Good luck Philip xxxx."

H, meanwhile, promised that Phil would receive support from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Steps singer tweeted: "Bravo Phillip for your honesty.

"Coming out is difficult but your family, friends and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self.

"I’m proud of your bravery. Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our ally’s will keep you safe xx #lgbtq #lgbt 🌈🌈."

And Britain's Got Talent judge David tweeted about Phillip: "I have always held him in the highest regard, and now have nothing but respect and admiration for him."

