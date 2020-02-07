Ruth Langsford 'ends feud' with Phillip Schofield as she hugs him live on air

Their relationship has been plagued by rumours of a feud in recent months.

However, Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield appeared to put all of that behind them as the pair hugged each other live on air today (February 7).

Today's This Morning opened with Eamonn Holmes and his wife and co-presenter Ruth revealing that Phillip wanted to speak openly about his decision to come out.

Ruth walked onto set with her arms outstretched ready to hug Phil (Credit: ITV)

After Phillip was interviewed by his good friend and co-host Holly Willoughby, they invited Friday hosts Eamonn and Ruth to join them on the sofa.

"We're all part of this family," said an emotional Holly. "Eamonn and Ruth, come in."

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off dramatic hair transformation

With their arms outstretched, Ruth and Phil walked towards each other, as Ruth gave Phil a heartfelt hug.

He could be heard saying "thank you, thank you, thank you," in her ear, as he reached out to hold husband Eamonn's hand.

The hug will no doubt put an end to rumours of a feud between the two (Credit: ITV)

Phil then gave Eamonn a hug as Ruth told Phil: "Well done."

Sitting down next to him, with her arm wrapped around him, Ruth asked Phil if he was felling "better".

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne celebrates granddaughter's birthday following Parkinson's diagnosis

Eamonn said: "Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality."

"I'm not," came Phil's reply.

Ruth and Phil shared a warm embrace after he spoke about his decision to come out (Credit: ITV)

"It's fantastic that you have spoken out and there are so many people who will be strengthened by what you have said," Eamonn said.

"We, as Holly said, are by your side. We will be the first to stand beside you," Eamonn added.

We, as Holly said, are by your side. We will be the first to stand beside you.

Eamonn also sent his love to Phil's wife Steph and daughters Molly and Ruby.

"They're all that matters," Ruth added as she held Phil's hand.

"And breathe," Ruth added as Eamonn joked that he thought Phil was going to "come in and resign".

Ruth then sat next to Phil as Holly cuddled up to her TV husband (Credit: ITV)

Putting their feud to bed, as Phil placed his hand on her knee, Ruth concluded: "I'm proud of you."

The pair have been surrounded by rumours of a rift backstage at This Morning in recent months, with some suggesting that Ruth made an official complaint about Phillip amid reports of a "toxic atmosphere" behind the scenes on the ITV show.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.