Phillip Schofield hasn’t contacted Eamonn Holmes since he moved on from This Morning, a report has claimed.

Presenters Phil, 59, and Eamonn worked alongside each other during the former GMTV star’s 15 years on the ITV series.

But 62-year-old TV host Eamonn left last November to head to GB News. And according to OK! magazine, the pair haven’t stayed in touch.

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford joined Phillip Schofield on the This Morning sofa moments after he spoke about coming out with Holly Willoughby (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What is claimed about Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes?

A source reportedly indicated to OK! that Phillip and Eamonn aren’t exactly close pals away from the cameras.

Nonetheless, it is suggested there is a certain amount of disappointment that Phil hasn’t been in contact.

The insider claimed: “It’s been quite publicised that he and Phillip didn’t really see eye to eye.

“Phillip hasn’t contacted Eamonn since leaving This Morning, which is a bit of a shame.

“Eamonn felt like Phillip didn’t really like him.”

ED! has approached representatives for both Phillip and Eamonn for comment.

Philip embraces Eamonn moments after coming out as gay on TV (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Not surprised’

It was previously reported that both Phillip and his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby had ‘snubbed’ Eamonn.

However, Eamonn reportedly ‘wasn’t surprised’ by the claimed lack of reaction.

A source told The Sun: “They worked together for so long but there’s been no contact since Eamonn parted ways.

“He’s not really surprised and is looking forward to his new gig on GB News.”

Despite Eamonn’s departure, Ruth Langsford – Eamonn’s wife, who he presented alongside for the ITV daytime show – is expected to remain with This Morning.

Is there beef between Phil and Eamonn?

There has been speculation concerning Phillip and Eamonn’s working relationship for years.

A claimed feud reportedly included an official complaint made against Phillip by Ruth for cutting her off on air.

There was also rumoured tensions between Eamonn and Ruth and Phil at the National Television Awards in 2020.

