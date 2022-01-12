This Morning fans all saying same thing as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby slam Boris Johnson

This Morning viewers all said the same thing after hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on today’s show (Wednesday January 12).

Mr Johnson issued an apology to Parliament today after damning evidence showed him breaking Covid lockdown rules.

But while Phil and Holly were eager to have a go, some viewers remembered the infamous selfie moment when Mr Johnson visited the This Morning studios.

Holly discussing Mr Johnson’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly and Phil say about Boris Johnson on This Morning?

In December 2019, Mr Johnson appeared on the show while he was on the campaign trail during the last general election.

Together with Phil and Holly, he took smiling selfies as they seemed to get on well.

However, this morning was a different story.

Phil and Holly were joined by journalists Nick Ferrari and Camilla Tominey.

They asked the question: is the party over for Boris?

Phil said: “It boils down to the fact that [Mr Johnson] is incapable of owning up or saying sorry.”

And that’s when viewers took to social media express their outrage, with some even calling the pair “hypocritical”.

How did viewers react?

Over on Twitter one viewer said: “#ThisMorning makes me laugh putting PMQs on, they were the ones having selfies with him and selling him to the public. #pmqs.”

Another added: “Philip Schofield bemoaning the arse that he fluffed and bewildered as to how things came to this. #ThisMorning.

“Just say sorry, Mr Schofield! Apologise! Apologise again! Louder! We can’t hear you. Just say sorry!”

A third exclaimed: “[These] 2 idiots are sitting here going on about Boris. Wasn’t they getting pictures with him not so long ago.”

Finally a fourth said angrily: “Honestly, @Schofe and @hollywills #ThisMorning have got a real [bleeping] nerve cutting the #PMQs when they both got chapped lips from kissing BoJo’s ass so hard in the ‘2019 election.

“We haven’t forgotten that selfie, you insufferable pair of hypocritical [bleeps]!”

Boris Johnson on This Morning in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Boris Johnson appeared on This Morning?

When Mr Johnson did appear on the show back in 2019, viewers complained to Ofcom.

The telly regulator said it had been flooded with complaints, with one report claiming almost 150 missives were received.

One viewer lambasted: “Shame on you @thismorning . You would probably let him get away with murder. No wonder he chose to have an interview by you over one by @afneil.”

With claims that it was unfair to then leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, Phillip responded.

He said that if Mr Corbyn had asked for a selfie, he would have obliged.