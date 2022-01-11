Phillip Schofield takes a swipe at Strictly ahead of Dancing On Ice return

Phillip Schofield took a swipe at Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the return of Dancing On Ice this Sunday (January 16).

The 59-year-old said the moves required on the hit BBC show are a “walk in the park” compared to Dancing On Ice!

Phillip Schofield’s swipe at Strictly

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be presenting their eleventh season of the show together (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice is back this Sunday, and host Phillip has once again emphasised how dangerous it actually is for celebrities.

He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at Strictly Come Dancing too – new judge Oti Mabuse‘s show.

The star spoke to ITV about any advice he’d give Oti before her first show.

“I love Strictly,” he said. “But compared to the skills that are required for Dancing On Ice it’s a walk in the park.”

“[With Dancing On Ice] you have the possibility of real danger, real injury,” he continued.

What else did Phillip Schofield say?

Phillip and Holly have hosted the show since it returned in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Phillip continued, explaining just why Dancing On Ice is so dangerous for those competing.

“You have a rink that is full of essentially blades and we know how dangerous they can be and how deeply they can cut and how sharp they are,” he said.

He also revealed that he’d just watched a video of this year’s contestant, Bez, fall over so hard his helmet flew off.

“It’s one of those things but you don’t see that on Strictly,” he said. “Dancing On Ice is really dangerous.”

He then said that contestants on the show “really all risk everything for it”.

Phillip’s right about how dangerous Dancing On Ice is. Last series, three celebrities were injured. Denise Van Outen, Billie Faiers, and Jason Donavon all withdrew due to injuries sustained.

Dancing on Ice 2022

Oti Mabuse joins this year’s judging panel (Credit: ITV)

This series of the show will see a new celebrity join Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

Strictly pro dancer Oti will be replacing John Barrowman as a judge on this year’s show. The 31-year-old South African dancer announced the exciting news on her Instagram on December 22.

“Ice ice baby,” she captioned the snap of herself and her fellow judges.

“Woke up to amazing messages from my friends,” she continued. “Really excited to be joining the beautiful cast of @dancingonice. It’s going to be so much fun… Can’t wait.”

Dancing On Ice isn’t the only ITV show Oti has signed up for this year. Just yesterday (Monday, January 10), the star announced she would be fronting a new matchmaking show called Romeo & Duet.

Strictly fans now fear that she won’t be returning to dance on the show this autumn.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

