NTAs: Viewers spot tension between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford as This Morning wins Best Live Magazine Show

This Morning has won Best Live Magazine Show at the National Television Awards for a 10th year.
The huge cast took to the stage as main anchors Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gushed over the award.
Holly made a point of referring to her co-host as having a heart of gold, before he then credited Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, touching her arm.
The most awkward chemistry on TV goes to This Morning.
He even said, 'we love them,' and it would have been the perfect moment to put to bed rumours of a rift between Holly and Phil.
But, then, Ruth stepped forward to deliver a speech and didn't even acknowledge Phil.
Of course, Twitter BLEW UP!
Did anyone else feel awkward af watching Phil touching Ruth’s arm saying how much they loved her & Eamon when she looked like she wanted to shove him off the stage #NTAs
— Lauren (@LoElizabeth04) January 28, 2020
@schofe got short shrift from #ruth at the #NTAs - any light you can throw on this?
— bod (@2BDsided) January 28, 2020
2011-2019: Phil and Holly give the @thismorning acceptance speech
2020: Phil hugs Ruth. Phil kisses Ruth. Phil puts his arm around Ruth. Phil invites Ruth to say a few words of thanks.
It’s almost as if he has something to prove.#NTAs
— Matthew Mclane (@MatthewMclane) January 28, 2020
Phil & Ruth of This Morning.... AWKWARD #NTAs
— UFO (@Umr3000) January 28, 2020
The most awkward chemistry on TV goes to This Morning. Got to love Ruth for clearly showing what she felt! No amount of Holly gushing about Phil could help the situation! #NTAs
— katie hazlehurst (@marps1982) January 28, 2020
Totally awkward with Phil and Ruth 🤷♀️🤷♀️#NTAs
— annemariedavies74@icloud.com (@annemar05076075) January 28, 2020
Me watching Phil & Ruth at the #NTAs #ThisMorning 🤣🤘 #teamruth pic.twitter.com/0NnD5Cdg2l
— Yvonne Murray (@yvonnemurray) January 28, 2020
#NTAs that was so awkward between phil and Ruth bye 😭😭😭
— jordan (@jordainsworth) January 28, 2020
