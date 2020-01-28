The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 29th January 2020
TV

NTAs: Viewers spot tension between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford as This Morning wins Best Live Magazine Show

Cut the tension with a knife?

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

This Morning has won Best Live Magazine Show at the National Television Awards for a 10th year.

The huge cast took to the stage as main anchors Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gushed over the award.

Holly praised Phil's heart of gold (Credit: ITV)

Holly made a point of referring to her co-host as having a heart of gold, before he then credited Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, touching her arm.

The most awkward chemistry on TV goes to This Morning.

He even said, 'we love them,' and it would have been the perfect moment to put to bed rumours of a rift between Holly and Phil.

Phil tried to engage with Ruth (Credit: ITV)

But, then, Ruth stepped forward to deliver a speech and didn't even acknowledge Phil.

Of course, Twitter BLEW UP!

Read more: Corrie's Katie mcGlynn wins at NTAs

Trending Articles

 NTAs: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn wins Best Serial Drama Performance
The Chase contestant hailed a 'machine' as he 'demolishes' Jenny Ryan
Call The Midwife criticised over TWO blunders in Sound of Music prop poster
James Jordan supports Dancing On Ice’s Hamish Gaman amid Caprice ‘bullying’ claims
Piers Morgan predicts Prince Harry will be 'back on the market in two years'
Fans gush over adorable baby Ace as Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares cute picture