NTAs: Viewers spot tension between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford as This Morning wins Best Live Magazine Show

This Morning has won Best Live Magazine Show at the National Television Awards for a 10th year.

The huge cast took to the stage as main anchors Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gushed over the award.

Holly praised Phil's heart of gold (Credit: ITV)

Holly made a point of referring to her co-host as having a heart of gold, before he then credited Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, touching her arm.

The most awkward chemistry on TV goes to This Morning.

He even said, 'we love them,' and it would have been the perfect moment to put to bed rumours of a rift between Holly and Phil.

Phil tried to engage with Ruth (Credit: ITV)

But, then, Ruth stepped forward to deliver a speech and didn't even acknowledge Phil.

Of course, Twitter BLEW UP!

Did anyone else feel awkward af watching Phil touching Ruth’s arm saying how much they loved her & Eamon when she looked like she wanted to shove him off the stage #NTAs — Lauren (@LoElizabeth04) January 28, 2020

@schofe got short shrift from #ruth at the #NTAs - any light you can throw on this? — bod (@2BDsided) January 28, 2020