Peter Andre ‘proud’ as he announces news about his son Junior

Peter Andre is one proud dad after revealing that his son Junior, who he shares with Katie Price, has passed his driving test.

The 17-year-old is making full use of his new-found freedom by picking up his little sister Princess and taking her for a McDonald’s drive-thru!

But Peter joked that he and wife Emily barely see Junior now that he can drive.

In his column with New! magazine Peter, 49, said: “I’m feeling like such a proud dad, as Junior has passed his driving test!

“The first thing he did was pick up Princess from school and they went to McDonald’s. I felt so proud watching them drive off together.”

Peter’s son Junior has passed his driving test (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares news about son Junior

Peter added that his first-born child is a “very good driver”, saying: “So I have no worries and I trust him.”

The lucky young lad drives around in a black Audi A1 with a personalised number plate that spells out his name.

The car was a gift from his famous dad for his 17th birthday and caused a bit of a stir at the time, with some fans suggesting it was too lavish.

Peter defended his decision, saying: “I may have spoilt him with an Audi A1, which is the one he really wanted, but it wasn’t brand new – so it wasn’t exactly what he wanted!”

At the time, Junior shared a picture of his new wheels on Instagram and said: “Couldn’t be more grateful right now… my dad got me the car of my dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Andre (@officialjunior_andre)

Junior news

Before he passed his test, Junior would get around on a moped and Peter admitted that he’s much happier now his son is driving a car.

Peter, who recently opened up about “dad guilt”, said in his latest column: “I feel so much better about him being in a car than on his moped. I am so relieved this stage is over. I didn’t want him not to have something he really wanted, but I worried every time he went on it.”

Peter shares son Junior and daughter Princess, 15, with ex-wife Katie. The couple famously got together on I’m A Celebrity and later divorced in 2009.

The star also has children Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theodore with Emily, who he married in 2015.

Junior is now on the road! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Mysterious Girl singer is a hands-on dad and recently joked that one of his children has a better social life than he does!

Pete has also talked about the possibility of having another child with wife Emily.

He told OK! Magazine in September: “We love the idea of having one more child because the two we have together are the most amazing kids – but that thought usually lasts until we see other people with screaming babies!

“I don’t know. Maybe Junior will be bringing our grandchild to visit in the next 10 years!”

For now, it looks like Junior will be far too occupied with his new status as a driver to us.

