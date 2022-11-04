News that there’s no love lost between Katie Price and Peter Andre will come as no surprise.

But this week the pair have become embroiled in a new feud on social media.

Model Katie, 44, didn’t seem too impressed with a comment the Mysterious Girl singer, 49, left on their daughter Princess‘s Instagram page.

Katie Price was not too impressed with ex-husband Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price news: Anger over daughter Princess

Princess, 15, had taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking glammed up in a lilac mini dress.

The selfie was taken as part of a partnership with a fast-fashion brand, with Princess also adding a discount code for the website.

Peter was one of many people who had flocked to the comments, with the proud dad leaving a cheeky remark.

“Great. Now do your homework,” he said, adding several heart and cry-laughing emojis for good measure.

However, it appears Katie was not happy, and took to her own Instagram account to vent her dissatisfaction.

Katie Price lashes out

The mum-of-five told her 2.6 million followers: “Don’t know why Pete is telling Princess off as [he] got her the job in the first place.

“And it’s [his] duty to check due diligence is important, especially as she is only 15.

“GCSEs are the priority… yet again, I’m not informed, as usual,” she blasted.

When did Katie Price meet Peter Andre?

After a whirlwind romance in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004, a loved-up Katie and Peter married the following year.

After welcoming two kids, Junior, now 17, and Princess, the pair split in 2009 – and things have remained pretty frosty since.

While Junior is thought to be following in his dad’s footsteps and has landed his own recording contract, Peter doesn’t think Princess is likely to take after mum Katie and try a career in modelling.

In his New! magazine column, he explained: “Princess is most interested in music and theatre right now and hasn’t mentioned modelling.

“But once she’s 16 I’ll be more open to her exploring things like becoming a nun – or nun’s assistant LOL.”

He’s also seemed similarly less pleased about the idea of Princess trying the influencer career path, jokingly ‘banning‘ her from ever trying ITV’s smash hit reality series, Love Island.

“Princess has said she wants to do it but I still haven’t changed my mind about that,” Peter said.

“Presenting it? Yes. A contestant? Not so sure!

“I said to her: ‘When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns you can go on Love Island – but until then no chance.'”

Katie Price spoke candidly with her followers about an undiagnosed condition (Credit: Splash News)

ADHD diagnosis?

Meanwhile, Katie herself has revealed she is getting tested for a previously undiagnosed medical condition.

Taking on her OnlyFans page, she explained she was seeing doctors about having ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

“I went to see a doctor to see if I have ADHD and it turns out, I probably have!” she said.

“I have got some forms to fill out, say what I was like as a kid, my mum’s got to fill out forms and my dad, and then my next appointment is when I’m back from Thailand.

People with ADHD can seem restless, can act on impulse and have trouble concentrating.

