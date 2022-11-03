Katie Price has shared news of a recent doctors visit and revealed she could have ADHD.

The mother-of-five, 44, is having tests to see if she’s been living with undiagnosed ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Katie reportedly spoke to viewers on her OnlyFans page about the condition.

Katie Price news

The Sun reports that Katie said: “I went to see a doctor to see if I have ADHD and it turns out, I probably have!

“I have got some forms to fill out, say what I was like as a kid, my mum’s got to fill out forms and my dad, and then my next appointment is when I’m back from Thailand.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

According to the NHS website, ADHD is a condition that affects people’s behaviour.

What is ADHD?

People with the condition can seem “restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse”.

Most cases become diagnosed when children are under 12. However, the condition can sometimmes be diagnosed later in childhood.

Meanwhile, sometimes the condition isn’t recognised until adulthood.

Katie’s had a tough few years and she has often opened up about her mental health struggles.

Last year, Katie spent some time in rehab facility The Priory following a drink-drive crash.

Katie’s troubling years

After the crash, she received a 16-week suspended prison sentence, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

She recently said she spent time in the centre for “trauma rehabilitation for PSTD”.

Speaking in her Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma and Me, last month, Katie said she hit “severe depression a couple of years ago”.

She added: “Depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn’t want to be here. I tried to kill myself.

“I knocked myself out and had black eyes, I had bruises around my neck, I woke up.”

She heartbreakingly admitted: “I didn’t want to be here.”

Meanwhile, the star added: “I’ve been thinking a lot about my mental health.

“I thought I had to manage it on my own and after years of neglect I had a mental breakdown in 2018 and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It goes far back as well, I got raped in a park when I was seven.”

Katie is a mum to five children – Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight.

