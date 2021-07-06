Peter Andre bans teenage daughter Princess from watching Love Island

Peter Andre has banned 14-year-old daughter Princess from watching Love Island.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who himself is no stranger to finding love on reality shows, has forbidden the teen from tuning in.

And he also revealed that his kids are showing an interest in appearing on reality shows in the future.

Peter has forbidden Princess from watching Love Island (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Peter Andre say about Princess and Love Island?

Talking about the children he shares with ex Katie Price, Peter, 48, told Woman magazine: “I don’t allow Princess to watch the show, but she’s just turned 14 so maybe I’ll change my mind.

“I do think Junior will go on I’m a Celebrity at some point.

Read more: Katie Price and Peter Andre post moving tributes as their son Junior celebrates his 16th birthday

“And I get that because he and Princess are the only children to ever have been born as a result of the jungle.”

Peter and Katie first met on I’m A Celebrity 17 years ago, and went on to marry and have two children – Junior, 16, and then Princess.

They divorced in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

When did Princess turn 14?

Princess turned 14 last week, and both parents pulled out all the stops for her birthday.

Katie shared snaps on social media of a sparkling pink birthday cake, balloons and a huge selection of donuts and cookies fit for a birthday party.

She captioned the gallery: “Princess’ Birthday celebrations @officialprincess_andre.”

Peter also pulled out the stops with another birthday cake, this time an elegant and sparkling white and silver construction.

He praised his cousin, who made the cake for Princess.

Junior and Peter hugged (Credit: YouTube)

What did Junior do for his birthday?

It wasn’t just Princess who celebrated a recent birthday.

Junior too turned 16 in June (2021) and Peter bought him a special present – a moped!

Read more: Peter Andre gifts son Junior surprise moped for his 16th birthday

The reveal was all captured on Peter’s YouTube channel, and Junior, upon seeing his present, was overcome with emotion.

“Dad, thank you so much! I love you!” he said.