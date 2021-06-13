Katie Price and Peter Andre have posted moving tributes in honour of their son Junior Andre.

The former married couple, 43 and 48, are celebrating their son’s 16th birthday.

Taking to social media, they posted equally emotional tributes to their child.

On Instagram, Katie posted a video of Junior, featuring his snaps from a tiny tot to the young man he is today.

The former glamour model captioned the video with: “My absolute world! From the moment Junior was born he’s been by my side, and now he has grown into a gorgeous little man and the world is his oyster. @officialjunior_andre.”

Katie Price posted a loving birthday tribute to her son Junior (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile over on Peter’s Instagram he shared a similar photo collage tribute.

The Mysterious Girl singer wrote: “16 years of pure Joy having you in my life. I love who you have become. Kind, funny, talented but most of all loving and respectful. Happy birthday my son. I’m proud to be your dad. Love you. @officialjunior_andre.”

Junior replied: “Love you dad, thank you.”

It appears Junior is spending his big day at his dad’s house, as Peter’s tribute was followed up with an additional video post.

Filming from his garden, Pete said: “Junior’s birthday today – got lots planned! Woo!”

Junior Andre and dad Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

When was Junior Andre born?

Junior was born on June 13, 2005.

He was the first child Peter Andre and Katie Price had together – and Peter’s first ever child. Katie already had a son, Harvey, from her former relationship with Dwight Yorke.

Peter and Katie went on to have their daughter, Princess, in 2007.

When did Katie Price and Peter Andre split?

Katie and Peter announced they were divorcing in May 2009.

They were divorced that same year.

Katie Price with her son Junior Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie has gone on to have two more children, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with her now ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

She is also currently trying to get pregnant with her current fiancé, Carl Woods.

Peter went on to marry NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh in 2015.

They share two children together – Amelia, seven and Theo, four.

He’s also said he’d like to have more children.



Last year he revealed to The Sun that he was left confused by Emily saying she would like two more children.

He claimed: “Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children.

“So now I’m really confused about what she wants.”

