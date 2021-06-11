In the latest Katie Price news, the mum-of-five is to release a new ‘no holds barred’ book that will lift the lid on raising eldest son Harvey on her own.

The tome will lay her struggles as a single mum bare.

And reports say it could ‘reignite her feud’ with the 19-year-old’s father, Dwight Yorke.

Katie will reveal all in the new book (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Katie Price news?

Harvey and Me: A Mother’s Life will “lift the lid” on what it’s really been like to raise Harvey on her own.

Ex-footballer Dwight, 49, has not seen his 19-year-old son since he was four.

He subsequently requested a paternity test when Katie gave birth.

Read more: Katie Price ‘wants to lose two stone’ to boost chances of getting pregnant with Carl Woods

Furthermore, Harvey now suffers from myriad conditions like septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi Syndrome and autism.

Now Katie will give a full account of her struggles bringing up the lad.

Dwight hasn’t seen Harvey since he was four (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Blessed to have him in my life”

Katie says about the book: “Life with Harvey has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“From the day I held Harvey in my arms to this day I cannot begin to express the wonders of our incredible journey together.

“A mother-son bond that goes beyond the everyday ‘normal’.

A mother-son bond that goes beyond the everyday ‘normal’

“Harvey is a one in 100 million – I am blessed to have him in my life.

“Sharing our story I hope to bring love, encouragement and support.

“I want to educate parents and others, with a few good belly laughs, by giving an insight into what my world with Harvey is like behind closed doors.”

She also added that the book will allow readers and fans into “her home and her life as a parent”.

Mother and son in BBC documentary Harvey and Me (Credit: BBC)

Katie vows to fight for justice for Harvey

The 43-year-old and Harvey’s bond is there for all to see, especially in the BBC documentary, Harvey and Me.

However, Harvey’s conditions often make him prey for cruel trolls.

Read more: Katie Price vows to ‘fight for justice’ as man who shared cruel Harvey video is cleared in court

Yesterday (Thursday June 11), a man who shared a vile viral video of two people mocking Harvey’s disabilities was cleared by a court in Hastings.

Katie called him a “coward” and vowed to carry on the fight for justice.