Katie Price reportedly wants to lose around two stone in a bid to get pregnant.

The celebrity mum-of-five, 43, hopes to have baby number six with her fiancé Carl Woods, 32.

Although Katie and Carl have only been together a little over a year, they are keen to start a family.

Read more: Katie Price responds to Big Brother Australia rumours

They’ve both spoken of how much they want a kid, and Katie’s said she’s ‘not been careful’ for months.

Now a source has told new! Magazine that Katie aims to lose a whopping two stone (28 pounds) and get as healthy as possible.

Katie Price reportedly hopes to lose a huge amount of weight to help her get pregnant (Credit: SplashNews)

Why does Katie Price ‘want to lose weight’?

The source also said she is unhappy with her current weight and ‘hates’ how she looks.

The mag’s source claimed: “Katie hates how her body looks right now.

“She’s not comfortable being bigger and wants to lose the weight and get back to her original size.”

Read more: Katie Price ‘signs new six-figure book deal’

Recently Katie said she was so upset when Instagram users assumed she was pregnant.

The star posted a snap of herself cradling her stomach. But she said she was simply feeling bloated.

Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews)

And that the disappointment of not being pregnant yet was really starting to get to her.

She bemoaned to The Sun: “That was so annoying as everyone was speculating, I was pregnant, but I wasn’t. I wished I was.

“I have put on loads of weight as I’m trying to eat really healthily – so I just felt like saying: ‘BLEEP off’.”

Adding: “It’s been so disheartening.”

Meanwhile Katie’s updated her fans on her health kick over on YouTube.

Katie Price hopes to have a sixth child (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie is trying colonic treatments

She posted a video of her experience with colonic irrigation.

The process removes faeces and other toxins through a tube being placed up the rectum which then flushes wastage out.

Addressing the camera, Katie explained: “I’m having my bum cleaned, my insides cleaned out.

“Last time I did this was years and years ago, where a tube was up my bum and a lady was controlling water that went in me.

“She held water, tight until there was awful pain, and released it – loads of gas and everything came out.”



The former glamour model said she hopes to make her sessions a regular thing.

Katie confirmed: “I’m going to have another one next week, and then I’m going to maintain it.”

*ED has contacted Katie Price’s representative for comment.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.