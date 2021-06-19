Peter Andre gifts son Junior surprise moped for his 16th birthday

Peter Andre was overcome with emotion as he presented son Junior with his dream gift.

Junior recently celebrated turning 16 – and the lucky lad was left wide-eyed as his present was unveiled.

And as grateful as he was to receive a moped, a similarly-moved Junior could barely believe his dad had agreed to it.

Peter Andre has spoken previously about being a ‘strict’ dad to his son Junior (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

How Junior reacted to his scooter present

Captured on video for The Andres YouTube channel, Junior beamed with joy as he poked his head out of the front door to check out his surprise scooter on the driveway.

Happy but in disbelief he said to his dad and his wife Emily: “No way! You actually got me one!

“Dad, thank you so much – I love you.”

Junior and Peter hugged (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

A blown-away Junior continued: “I’m getting emotional, guys.”

He then joked with Emily: “What the hell? How did you convince him? Wow.”

How Peter Andre reacted to son Junior’s joy

Pete, 46, grinned and had tears in his eyes as Junior embraced him tightly.

A delighted Junior reflected: “I got emotional because I’m a big softie.”

Dad, thank you so much – I love you.

The pair were also joined by Junior’s sister Princess and his step-siblings Amelia and Theo for the big reveal before they all had a big group hug.

Emily went on to add that Junior’s test was already booked in for early July.

Junior’s sparkling new moped (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

Why the moped may have been a surprise for Junior

Despite clearly very appreciative of his new wheels, Junior’s surprise at actually landing a moped was understandable.

That’s because his dad has previously voiced his concerns over Junior riding one.

Peter told OK! magazine: “For his birthday he wants things I really don’t want him to have. For example, earrings, a moped and a few other things. I get why he wants the earrings and he’s a good-looking lad, but it scares me.

“I’m scared of the moped as I’ve never ridden a motorbike, but Junior has assured me they can only go 30mph and can’t go on certain roads. So maybe I’m overthinking it.”

Junior inspects his brand new moped as Emily watches on (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

However, Peter clearly trusts his son – who he shares with Katie Price – as was demonstrated in his word of tribute on Junior’s big day itself.

Peter wrote on Instagram: “16 years of pure joy having you in my life.

“I love who you have become. Kind, funny, talented but most of all loving and respectful.

“Happy birthday my son. I’m proud to be your dad. Love you.”

Drive safely Junior!

