Peter Andre makes shock confession about eight-year-old daughter

Peter Andre has claimed that his children have a “better social life than him”.

The singer has eight-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Theo with his wife Emily.

He also has Princess, 15, and Junior, 17, with ex-wife Katie Price.

In his latest magazine column, Peter gushed about his youngest daughter in a rare admission.

“Millie is also doing brilliantly at school and she loves it,” he revealed. “Although I do feel the homework she does is more suitable for a 15-year-old!”

Dad-of-four Peter Andre opened up about his children in his latest column (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre opens up about his children

Peter added to new magazine: “Outside of school we have got her in six different clubs including cheerleading, gymnastics and swimming. She’s got a better social life than me!”

Meanwhile, Amelia may not be Peter’s youngest for very much longer.

The TV star recently confessed that he’s been having discussions with Emily about having another baby.

Pete told OK!: “We do talk about it all the time, but one minute we’re a ‘yes’ and the next we’re a ‘no’.

Outside of school we have got her in six different clubs including cheerleading, gymnastics and swimming.

“We love the idea of having one more child because the two we have together are the most amazing kids – but that thought usually lasts until we see other people with screaming babies!

“I don’t know. Maybe Junior will be bringing our grandchild to visit in the next 10 years!”

Elsewhere, Peter has been struggling with his family life following his parents’ health woes.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Peter was forced to miss out on seeing his mum for two years as she lives in Australia.

The TV star recently revealed that he is considering relocating there.

“If it all goes to plan, it’ll be December and we’ll all be going to Oz as a family,” he said. We want to get out there as soon as we can and stay for as long as possible, but it’s tricky with the kids’ school.”

He added: “They have different timings, which makes it complicated.”

Peter recently shared that he is considering plans to relocate (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter on plans to relocate

Earlier this year, Peter admitted his mum has been “struggling” in recent months.

He explained: “Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86. Mum’s struggling at the moment, though. She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining.

“I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now.”

He added: “67 years of marriage is such an achievement but it’s also such a sad thing when they’ve been together for so long and age is getting on top of them now.”

Read more: Peter Andre makes emotional confession to wife Emily as they mark big milestone

Can you relate to Peter’s comments about his daughter Amelia? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.