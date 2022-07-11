Peter Andre makes emotional confession to wife Emily as they mark big milestone

Peter Andre made an emotional confession to his wife, Emily Andre, as they marked a big milestone today (Monday, July 11).

The couple, who have been together for 10 years now, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary today.

Peter Andre wife

Earlier today, Peter took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message to his wife, Emily.

In the post Peter paid tribute to Emily on their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 49-year-old uploaded a short video to his profile. The video is a slideshow consisting of pictures of Peter and Emily throughout their decade-long relationship.

“Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out,” he captioned the post.

“We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold,” he then continued.

“Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

Peter and Emily have been married seven years now (Credit: YouTube)

Peter and Emily

Plenty of Peter’s followers took to the comments to wish the singer and his wife a happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary,” Peter’s son, Junior, wrote.

“Love you both,” Vanessa Feltz commented.

“Congratulations to the both of you,” one follower said.

“Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple,” another then commented.

Additionally, a third wrote: “Happy Anniversary you gorgeous couple.”

The Andre family attended a charity event the other day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily Andre news

The couple’s anniversary comes just days after Emily was praised for being an “inspiration” to Princess Andre on a night out.

Last week, Peter and his family attended a charity event that Peter was hosting.

The whole family posed for pictures on the red carpet before the event. And it seems that fans all had the same thing to say about Emily.

Fans were all of the same opinion – that Emily is perfect and an “inspiration”.

“Beautiful picture, such beautiful ladies. Princess and Emily. I love how natural and down-to-earth Emily is – an inspiration,” one follower said.

“Sooo glad to see Princess is classy like Emily,” another then said.

“Emily is pure class,” a third wrote.

