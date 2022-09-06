Peter Andre makes emotional confession about ‘dad guilt’ as his manager steps in

Peter Andre has made a frank confession about suffering with “dad guilt” while raising his children.

The TV star has confessed that he was once forced to miss his boy Theo’s sports day at school due to work commitments.

Peter made the remarks in his latest new! magazine column after Ferne McCann opened up about feeling guilty for missing her daughter’s fourth birthday recently.

Ferne was busy filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and so was unable to celebrate with her family.

Peter Andre on feeling ‘dad guilt’ over his children

In Ferne’s defence, Peter wrote: “Ferne McCann has opened up on feeling mum guilt as she missed her daughter Sunday’s birthday while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“Like many parents, I get dad guilt.”

Peter went on to share that he makes sure his manager keeps his children’s birthdays free so he doesn’t make the same mistake as Ferne.

He explained: “My manager blocks out the kids’ birthdays now so that I’m usually around, but there are times when I’m out of the country or doing shows which makes it difficult. It’s hard, but it’s for the greater good and you’re doing the shows to gain experience and also bring money in for the family.”

He said that he and wife Emily felt “terrible” after missing sport days.

Peter could only attend daughter Amelia’s and Emily could only make Theo’s.

Meanwhile, Peter recently announced that his eldest daughter, Princess – who he shares with Katie Price – had some “great” exam results.

The 15-year-old sat her mock exams earlier this year, with the real GCSE exams not happening until next year for her.

He said in his column: “What I love is that I don’t have to tell her to do her homework, she really seems to want to work hard and to get great results.”

