Peter Andre and wife Emily pose for loved-up photo after Katie Price’s attack

Peter Andre and his wife Emily Andre have put on a united front with a loved-up photo on Instagram.

The couple posed for the selfie as fans branded them “goals”.

In the photo, Emily – who was recently on the receiving end of criticism from Peter’s ex-wife Katie Price – looked as glamorous as ever.

Peter Andre and wife Emily

Alongside the photo, Peter simply captioned it with a love heart.

Fans were quick to gush over the pair, with many calling them a “beautiful couple”.

One said: “Couple goals… dignified, private, strong.”

Fans gushed over Emily and Peter in the photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “What a beautiful couple and Emily is such a natural beauty.”

A third commented: “The best, most dignified couple.”

It comes after Emily faced online attacks from Peter’s ex and the mother of his children, Junior and Princess, Katie.

In a now-deleted post, Katie claimed that doctor Emily had prevented her daughter Princess from visiting her at the Priory.

Katie was there for treatment following her drink-drive crash in September 2021.

Katie hit out at Emily in a now-deleted rant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The former glamour model also branded Emily “disgusting” and “two-faced”.

Katie had wrote: “Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business.

“You’re so two-faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public.”

However, both Peter and Emily haven’t responded publicly to Katie’s comments.

During an appearance on Loose Women on Monday, Emily gushed over husband Peter ahead of their 10th anniversary.

Speaking about her new book, she said: “He’s been so proud. It’s been so lovely. Of all the things I’ve done, he’s been so supportive. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years, my gosh!”

Going on to talk about their anniversary plans, Emily admitted: “I wish I had thought of something good to say.

“I’m sure we’ll probably go out for dinner, maybe we’ll go away for a couple of days. I don’t know. I might leave it to him actually.”

