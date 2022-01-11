Peter Andre has shown support for his wife, Emily Andre, following Katie Price’s attack on her over the weekend.

In a now-deleted rant, Katie called Emily a “disgusting person”, in a furious one-sided spat on Instagram.

Peter Andre and Emily ignore Katie’s vicious rant

As well as calling her a “disgusting person” and “two-faced”, Katie also accused Emily of preventing Princess from visiting her when she was at the Priory rehab centre. Katie was there in October following her drink-drive crash.

However, Emily and Peter looked to have completely ignored Katie’s cruel words, and have gone about their business as usual.

Yesterday (Monday, January 10), Emily took to Instagram to share a video on how having a routine of habits can help improve your mental health. The mum-of-two can be seen discussing a new mental fitness app in the video.

“Having a routine of habits can lead you to positive changes in your life,” Emily penned in the caption of the video.

“They can shape your health, help you become more productive and steer you towards achieving your goals.”

Peter Andre shows his support for Emily

Emily and Peter have been together for 10 years (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

Peter showed his support for his wife in the comment section of the Instagram video. The singer didn’t write any words, he simply posted two red love hearts instead.

“Dream team right there, inspiration,” one fan commented underneath Peter’s lovely message.

Plenty of Emily’s 404k followers took the comment section to show their support for the 32-year-old too.

“Beautiful intelligent & classy. You have it all Emily,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“You can’t buy class and academia,” another said.

“Such a classy and dignified lady. Rise above and don’t bother even commenting on any negativity. Keep doing you,” a third said.

“You are a good person! Keep up the good work and well done you for being such a good stepmother too,” another commented.

Junior and Princess break their silence

Emily is stepmother to Princess and Junior through her marriage to Peter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter’s children, Princess and Junior, have also broken their social media silence following Katie’s scathing attack on their stepmother, Emily.

Peter and Katie, who were married between 2005 and 2009, co-parent Junior, 16, and Princess, 14. Emily has been their stepmother since 2015 when she and Peter married.

Junior took to Instagram last night to share a picture of himself in front of some fireworks.

“Big things happening,” he wrote in the caption. “Like I said to you worldwide,” mum Katie wrote in the comments.

Princess also ignored any drama between her mum and Emily too with the photo she posted on Instagram.

The 14-year-old posted a photo of herself and Junior at a house party yesterday. Her caption was a simple red love heart emoji.

Emily also took no notice of the drama during her appearance on Loose Women yesterday. Instead, the 32-year-old talked about celebrating her 10th anniversary with Peter.