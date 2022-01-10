Emily Andre completely ignored her drama with Katie Price as she appeared on Loose Women today (January 10).

The NHS doctor joined the panellists on the ITV programme to discuss her new book.

It comes after Katie – who was previously married to ex-husband Peter – launched a scathing attack on Emily in a now deleted Instagram post.

Emily Andre ignores Katie Price on Loose Women

But during the chat, Emily failed to acknowledge their recent beef.

Instead, the proud mum-of-two went on to gush over her husband ahead of their 10th anniversary.

The couple will mark the milestone date in July this year.

He’s been so proud

Gushing over her husband, Emily shared: “He’s been so proud. It’s been so lovely. Of all the things I’ve done, he’s been so supportive. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years, my gosh!

“I wish I had thought of something good to say. I’m sure we’ll probably go out for dinner, maybe we’ll go away for a couple of days. I don’t know. I might leave it to him actually.”

She also went on to speak about their baby plans.

Emily discusses baby plans

On her plans for a third child, Emily said: “I get tempted all the time and then my sensible brain kicks in and says, no you’ve got things sorted out now.

“Theo has started school and we’ve got a lovely thing going on. I think I like things how they are but you never know, I might get tempted.”

The pair share eight-year-old daughter Amelia and five-year-old son Theo.

Meanwhile, Peter welcomed Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with ex Katie.

Photos of the youngsters featured in the background of Emily’s video link on Loose Women today.

It comes hours after Katie made a series of claims about Emily on her profile.

What did Katie say?

Last night, the reality star took to Instagram to hit out at the NHS doctor for her comments on parenting a blended family.

Alongside a magazine article, Katie wrote in the since deleted post: “My mouth has been shut for so long but I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called woman @dr_emily_official.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!”

Katie went on to claim that Emily prevented Princess from visiting her in rehab.

“She claims to be a doctor who clearly doesn’t have a clue about mental health,” she continued.

“Oh and stopped my daughter from visiting me at The Priory when she wanted to see her mum. She is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down.

“Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business. You’re so two faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public.”

She ended: “I think you’re a disgusting person so stop trying to interfere in my life.”

ED! previously reached out to representatives for Emily and Katie following the post.

