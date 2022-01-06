Katie Price urged to stay ‘natural’ by fans as she poses in makeup free selfie

Katie Price has been praised by her followers after posting a makeup free selfie on Instagram.

The 43-year-old reality star took to social media today (January 6) to share a snap just moments after waking up.

Unlike her usual glamorous shots, Katie looked fresh faced as she showed off her crazy hair in bed.

Katie Price poses on Instagram

Katie captioned the shots: “Morning feeling fresh and excited.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many praising the star for her natural look.

In fact, many urged Katie to tone down her style more often.

One wrote: “Your hair looks so much better natural… keep smiling.”

A second added: “Love your hair like this.”

A third shared: “Keep the short hair I love it on you.”

Katie Price has been praised for a natural snap on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another suggested: “Love your hair. Please get the whiteness of your teeth toned down – it will look so much better.”

A fifth gushed: “Refreshing to see you naturally relaxed and looking happy for the day to begin.”

However, others took issue with Katie’s bold eyebrows.

Refreshing to see you naturally relaxed

Taking to the comments, one added: “Nice but please sort out the BROWS.”

A second complained: “Love your hair short makes you look younger but your brows.”

Earlier this week, Katie and her son Harvey appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote her new book.

Katie was recently handed a suspended sentence for her drink-driving crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s hopes for a ‘year of no dramas’

The star, who narrowly avoided spending Christmas in prison, also told Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon her plans for the upcoming year.

She shared: “2022 is definitely my year. First of all, 22 is my lucky number, my birthday, and I don’t know if you remember on Deal or No Deal, the main box, that was 22.

“This has to be my year of no dramas. Honestly, so much has happened last year. I’m thankful.”

Katie also revealed her hopes to wed fiancé Carl Wood, adding: “This is going to be the year for me. Babies, marriage, I want it all. Like I’ve said before, I’ve definitely found the one with Carl [Woods] and we will get married and it will be in England.

“It always will be in England because the family are there, my mum’s terminally ill so she can’t travel, so I’d never get married unless my mum was there as well.”

However, some viewers seemed infuriated over Katie’s appearance following her drink-drugs crash last year.

