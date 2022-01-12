New blow for Peter Andre and wife Emily as daughter Princess delivers more bad news

Peter Andre and wife Emily have been dealt a new blow as Princess Andre revealed that she has contracted coronavirus.

Katie Price’s daughter, 14, took to Instagram late on Tuesday (January 11) to reveal her diagnosis.

She revealed that she tested positive on three lateral flow tests after initially feeling “weird”.

As a result, she is now having to isolate, but she said she doesn’t mind as it means she gets to miss school.

Despite testing positive, Princess revealed that currently, no one else in the Andre household has contracted the virus.

What did Princess Andre say about COVID-19 diagnosis?

“I did three tests and they all came back positive, so now I’m in isolation. To be fair, loads of people have tested positive who I’ve been contact with, so I have to isolate.

“I don’t feel ill, I feel fine. Like I feel normal. I feel normal. I don’t even feel ill.

“People who have it, do you guys feel ill, or do you not feel ill? Yeah, I’m isolating. But no one else has to isolate, because everyone else tested negative. So it’s just me,” she said.

Princess continued: “I just tested because yesterday I was like, I said to my dad: ‘I feel a bit weird, I feel sick’ and then he was like: ‘Go and do a COVID test.’

“Then I did one and then the first one came back negative, then I did three more and they all came back positive. So… I don’t know. It’s just a bit weird.”

Does Peter or wife Emily Andre have COVID?

Princess’ dad Peter Andre tested positive for the virus last year.

Her brother Junior, 16, and Pete’s wife Emily also battled the virus at different times during the pandemic.

COVID-19 hit Pete hard, and at one point he was struggling to breathe while he battled the illness.

“I’m 47, I exercise, I feel quite good – and I had a doctor in the house and still there were nights where I’d wake up and I’m thinking… I’m finding it hard to breathe,” he told GMB in January 2021.

The news comes after Katie Price launched into a savage attack on Emily earlier in the week.