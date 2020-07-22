Paul O'Grady compared to a 'stripper' after sharing throwback to his The Bill days

Paul O'Grady fans compared him to a stripper after he shared an incredible throwback to his brief stint on The Bill.

On Instagram, the For The Love Of Dogs favourite, 65, posted a snap of himself looking super serious in a police officer's hat.

In the picture, he stares with narrowed eyes at the camera in a dark polo neck T-shirt, hands behind his back.

What did Paul O'Grady say about his throwback to The Bill?

"The things you find when you go rooting in a drawer you haven't opened in years," told fans in the caption.

"This is so old it should be sepia but it was taken when I was filming The Bill."

Paul continued: "I was in the make up room and they put the hat on me to see if I'd make a good copper. I don't think so somehow."

In the comments, his followers told him he looks like a stripper.

"Initially thought you were a strip-o-gram," joked one.

Another said: "Like a sexy strip-o-gram copper more like! lol."

A third told him: "You look like a stripper."

"Very handsome," someone else said, simply.

"Now then now then," joked a fifth, adding: "Is that a truncheon in your pocket?"

"I thought it was from the Full Monty," said another.

One follower wrote: "I remember you in The Bill, lol."

As fans might know, Paul was in the programme briefly 30 years ago.

Paul played Roxanne on The Bill (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

When was Paul O'Grady on The Bill?

He featured in three episodes that aired between 1988 and 1990, playing Roxanne, an informant of DS Ted Roach (Tony Scannell).

Paul O'Grady is returning to screens for a special of his show Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

It's well known how much the comedian loves his pooch pals. Only recently, he added to his four-legged brood with a new rescue puppy, Nancy.

And over the weekend, he melted his followers' hearts with an update on the pup, revealing how she's already turning out to be a bit of a cheeky character.

On Instagram, the star posted an impossibly cute picture of Nancy. He told fans she had caused a right mess by tearing a loo roll to pieces.

Paul wrote, alongside a snap of the dog: "Ok, I admit it. It was me who chewed a toilet roll and left it scattered all over the landing. Big deal."

Dozens of Instagram users commented on how sweet Nancy looks in the photo.

