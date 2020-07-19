Paul O'Grady on three heart attacks: 'I'm a timebomb'

Paul O'Grady has revealed that he has quit drinking for the sake of his health after three heart attacks.

The 65-year-old TV star has decided to ditch alcohol entirely because he hates hangovers and has become more health-conscious in recent years.

Paul O'Grady is off the booze now after three heart attacks (Credit: Shutterstock)

He said: "I've just sort of gone off booze. I didn't even have a drink on my birthday last month.

"It's not like the old days when I could neck ten pints of cider - now I'd be ill as a dog. The hangovers aren't worth it.

"When you're over 60, forget it. You have 'Do not resuscitate' around your neck when you go to bed because you know what you'll be like the next day."

Paul O'Grady's health

Paul has already suffered three heart attacks, and he thinks the time has come for him to pay closer attention to his health.

The veteran TV star told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "My cardiologist says I have the constitution of an ox.

"Three days after my last heart attack, I was back fire-eating with McFly.

"The heart is a muscle so you have two choices: sit on the sofa and count your tablets all day, or get on with it and get moving - swimming and walking, gentle exercise."

Paul's given up on mainstream Saturday night TV (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Paul has also hit out at Saturday-night TV, revealing he now prefers to watch streaming services instead of traditional channels.

He said: "I don't watch Saturday-night TV now.

"I've gone to the dark side and watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and endless YouTube - I'm never off it.

"Saturday night telly is in trouble - they have seen people can do stuff from home on the cheap."

