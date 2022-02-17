Paul O’Grady reveals plans to leave the UK after being replaced on BBC Radio 2

Paul O’Grady has revealed his plans to leave the UK whilst on a break from his BBC Radio 2 show.

The comedian is set to be replaced by Rob Beckett on the popular Sunday slot – much to the disappointment of fans.

In a recent statement, Paul announced the news and teased a potential getaway during his time off.

Paul O’Grady announces break from BBC Radio 2

Paul made the announcement shortly after hosting his final radio show on Sunday evening (February 13).

Alongside a shot of himself, he shared: “I’m doing my best to look benign but Sausage has just spotted Nancy dragging a tea towel down the hall and as you can see she wants a bit of the action.

“It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

“While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince who is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on air.”

Paul then went to reveal his plans for the upcoming weeks.

According to the star, he could be making the most of his time off in India or Borneo.

Paul continued: “There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.

“So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy.”

Fans rushed to wish Paul a relaxing time off, with one saying: “Happy hols (or whatever), Paul – we’ll all miss you & Malcolm, but it’ll be worth the wait!”

A second added: “Going to miss you. Enjoy the time.”

A third wrote: “Have a fabulous time off.”

However, others took to the comments to express their anger over the BBC’s decision.

Paul’s fans criticise the BBC

One posted: “Radio 2 seem to make this daft decisions like this. It’s never about what the listener wants.”

Another fumed: “BBC shaking up everything that isn’t broken. Typical – don’t listen or watch BBC now.”

In addition, a third raged: “Don’t leave for 13 weeks Paul. Don’t understand why Radio 2 would do that?? Love your show.”

The BBC announced the change in a recent statement, saying: “Paul O’Grady will now present his 5pm-7pm show in two runs of 13 weeks across the year, with his last show in the current series on Sunday 13 February and he returns on Sunday 22 May.”

Since then, fans have continued to campaign against the decision.

