Paul O’Grady has thanked fans following the BBC‘s decision to cut back his Radio 2 show until May.

The For The Love Of Dogs star, 66, presenter is taking a break from his Sunday slot, while comedian Rob Beckett takes over.

Ahead of the break, Paul took to Instagram to address listeners after hosting his final show for some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady addresses BBC Radio 2 break

The much-loved comedian explained the reason behind his brief departure, alongside a snap of himself and dog Sausage.

Paul wrote: “I’m doing my best to look benign but Sausage has just spotted Nancy dragging a tea towel down the hall and as you can see she wants a bit of the action.

“It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show

“While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer ( sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince who is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on air.”

The star went on to explain that he had nothing to do with the decision.

He continued: “There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.

Paul O’Grady will be back on BBC Radio 2 in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy.”

How did Paul’s fans respond?

However, fans of the star appeared devastated over the decision.

One complained: “Radio 2 seem to make daft decisions like this. It’s never about what the listener wants.”

A second added: “Oh Paul, what can we say. I don’t know what I will do with myself on a Sunday afternoon, it definitely wont be the same without you.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Nooooo who are we going to listen to on a Sunday teatime. I hope management come to their senses quickly and bring you back earlier. Enjoy your time away Paul.”

Radio listeners were furious over the decision (Credit: ITV)

Another posted: “Management! What do they know… going to be a long 13 weeks without you. Enjoy your time.”

A fourth shared: “That’s a shame. Sunday won’t be the same. Radio 2, that seems like a strange thing to do.”

A fifth raged: “Clearly @bbcradio2 haven’t learned any lessons. I loved listening to Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley but not when they were paired up on the drive time show. There is NO reason to make this stupid change and deprive us of Paul and Malcolm for the next 13 weeks.”

Read more: Let’s get Paul O’Grady knighted in 2023! Sign and share ED!’s petition

Meanwhile, others were keen for Paul to have some time off.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Going to miss you. Enjoy the time.”

A second wrote: “Love your show on a Sunday. Enjoy your break.”

Paul has been a familiar voice on the radio slot since April 2009.

His show airs every Sunday between 5pm and 7pm.

Read more: Paul O’Grady not scared of death but says ‘the way you die worries me’

The BBC announced the change in a recent statement, saying: “Paul O’Grady will now present his 5pm-7pm show in two runs of 13 weeks across the year, with his last show in the current series on Sunday 13 February and he returns on Sunday 22 May.”

Since then, fans have launched a campaign over the decision.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.