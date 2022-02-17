Paul O’Grady reduces viewers to tears after scenes in For the Love of Dogs

Paul O’Grady fans were left in tears last night over emotional scenes in For the Love of Dogs.

Another episode of the hit ITV show aired on Wednesday night as Paul was seen at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

During the show, Paul met a six-year-old stray pug called Mildred who was suffering from a long list of illnesses.

Mildred was in a terrible way (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs last night?

During last night’s show, Paul explained that Mildred was in a “terrible state” and “severely malnourished and underweight”.

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s replacement on BBC Radio 2 leaves listeners ‘switching off’

One of the staff members explained that Mildred had a case of “sarcoptic mites”, which burrow into the skin and lay their eggs under the skin.

The condition can be painful and incredibly itchy.

How cute is little Mildred! (Credit: ITV)

As Paul met Mildred, he said: “Oh god look at the state of her. Hey sweetie, let me have a look at you.

“I know you’re all mitey but I’m covered in plastic. Mildred, you’re something else.”

The cameras then returned a week later to see that Mildred was in a bit of a better situation.

Later in the show, Mildred underwent a series of tests from the vet and they discovered the mites had gone.

Paul said: “Oh how brilliant! So another test in a week?”

Paul was won over by Mildred (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Mildred?

The vet said Mildred would have another test in a week and if it was clear, she could become a “normal dog” and come out of isolation.

A week on, Mildred was able to come out of quarantine and Paul branded her a “whole new woman”.

The episode ended with Mildred finding a new loving home with Paula.

Paula admitted she had “fallen in love” with Mildred.

Mildred, we hope you have a wonderful life in your brand new home! 🥰#POGDOGS pic.twitter.com/n5fKjC87b7 — Battersea (@Battersea_) February 16, 2022

Viewers were over the moon by the happy ending, with many in tears over Mildred’s story.

One said on Twitter: “Now I’m in tears this poor pug.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady breaks silence on BBC Radio 2 break as fans slam decision

Another wrote: “I so happy Mildred found her forever home… and yes I cried again.”

A third added: “My heart, so glad Mildred found someone to love her,” followed by a crying emoji.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs continues on ITV, next Wednesday (February 23) at 8pm.

Do you enjoying watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.