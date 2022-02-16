paul o'grady radio 2
News

Paul O’Grady’s replacement on BBC Radio 2 leaves listeners ‘switching off’

The For the Love of Dogs star is being taken off the air

By Joshua Haigh

BBC Radio 2 listeners are insisting they are going to switch off after the broadcaster replaced Paul O’Grady.

The star’s popular BBC Radio 2 series has been taken off the air and won’t be on again until May.

Paul, 66, has filled the 5-7pm slot on a Sunday since 2009 with his show Paul O’Grady on the Wireless.

His show will now only run for 13 weeks at a time, with comedian Rob Beckett filling in when he’s off the air.

As a result of the news, fans have taken to social media to lash out at the BBC over the decision.

paul o'grady has been axed from radio 2
Paul O’Grady fans are fuming about him being axed from Radio 2 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC Radio 2 listeners hit out at Paul O’Grady being axed

One angry fan ranted: “What were you thinking of by cutting Paul O’Grady’s radio programme on Radio 2 to only basically half of the year? Having Rob Beckett instead is a completely wrong decision.

“I had to switch the radio off when he sat in for Claudia Winkleman. You need to rethink.”

Read more: Let’s get Paul O’Grady knighted in 2023! Sign and share ED!’s petition

A second upset listener said: “Whose idea is it to replace @PaulOGradyShow with @robbeckettcomic even for 13 weeks? You’ve already lost @GrahamNortonFan and now this.

“No offence to Rob but two completely different personalities and audiences. Bye-bye Radio 2 on Sunday night.”

A third fan tweeted: “So! @BBCRadio2 decide to remove #PaulOGrady for 13 weeks.

“It’ll be 13 weeks before I switch back on again. Stupid decision.”

paul o'grady has been axed from radio 2
Comedian Paul O’Grady won’t be back on Radio 2 for months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Paul O’Grady breaks silence on BBC Radio 2 break as fans slam decision

Paul O’Grady breaks his silence

Meanwhile, Paul broke his silence over the news this week.

“It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite some time. Our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens,” he told his Instagram followers.

“While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince. He is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on the air.

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.”

He added: “So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back sometime in May. Take it easy. @bbcradio2 @malprin.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point contestant Jack on ITV
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance
prince andrew and piers morgan
Piers Morgan demands Prince Andrew be stripped of remaining titles
paige sandhu emmerdale meena
Emmerdale fans astonished by Paige Sandhu interview about Meena
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu in orange on This Morning and as Meena Jutla
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu hints Meena’s story won’t end this week
Danny Miller smiles on the red carpet and walks hand in hand with finacee Steph Jones
‘Helpless’ Danny Miller ‘blames himself’ for son’s health condition
Prince Andrew latest: Charles won't have same sympathy as Queen
Prince Andrew latest: This Morning royal expert predicts dark future for Andrew as Charles takes throne