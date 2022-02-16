BBC Radio 2 listeners are insisting they are going to switch off after the broadcaster replaced Paul O’Grady.

The star’s popular BBC Radio 2 series has been taken off the air and won’t be on again until May.

Paul, 66, has filled the 5-7pm slot on a Sunday since 2009 with his show Paul O’Grady on the Wireless.

His show will now only run for 13 weeks at a time, with comedian Rob Beckett filling in when he’s off the air.

As a result of the news, fans have taken to social media to lash out at the BBC over the decision.

Paul O’Grady fans are fuming about him being axed from Radio 2 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC Radio 2 listeners hit out at Paul O’Grady being axed

One angry fan ranted: “What were you thinking of by cutting Paul O’Grady’s radio programme on Radio 2 to only basically half of the year? Having Rob Beckett instead is a completely wrong decision.

“I had to switch the radio off when he sat in for Claudia Winkleman. You need to rethink.”

Read more: Let’s get Paul O’Grady knighted in 2023! Sign and share ED!’s petition

A second upset listener said: “Whose idea is it to replace @PaulOGradyShow with @robbeckettcomic even for 13 weeks? You’ve already lost @GrahamNortonFan and now this.

It does get increasingly difficult to defend the @bbc when they pull stunts like taking Paul O’Grady off the air for Rob Beckett@BBCRadio2 Totally bonkers decision — OctoberSun💜🤍💚♀️🚺 (@OctoberSun6) February 16, 2022

So! @BBCRadio2 decide to remove #PaulOGrady for 13 weeks, but leave that god awful show of Elaine Paige on every Sunday. I have to switch off every week after the fab Michael Ball & back on for Paul, it’ll be 13 wks b4 i switch back on again. Stupid decision — Tabitha (@ginger_tabbie) February 15, 2022

“No offence to Rob but two completely different personalities and audiences. Bye-bye Radio 2 on Sunday night.”

A third fan tweeted: “So! @BBCRadio2 decide to remove #PaulOGrady for 13 weeks.

“It’ll be 13 weeks before I switch back on again. Stupid decision.”

Comedian Paul O’Grady won’t be back on Radio 2 for months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Paul O’Grady breaks silence on BBC Radio 2 break as fans slam decision

Paul O’Grady breaks his silence

Meanwhile, Paul broke his silence over the news this week.

“It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite some time. Our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens,” he told his Instagram followers.

“While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince. He is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on the air.

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.”

He added: “So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back sometime in May. Take it easy. @bbcradio2 @malprin.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.