Safiyya Vorajee, the partner of Ashley Cain, has spoken openly about her grief since losing daughter Azaylia.

The heartbroken mum – whose daughter tragically passed away last week – took to Instagram to update her followers.

In the emotional post, Safiyya bravely admitted she was feeling “unbearable pain” as she struggled to get out of bed.

Ashley Cain ’s partner Safiyya Vorajee has opened up on her grief (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_safiyya_)

What did Ashley Cain’s partner Safiyya Vorajee say?

Alongside the post, Safiyya penned: “Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard

“The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable. I just want this all to have been a dream. I miss you Azaylia.”

In addition, she went on to share a photo of herself cradling her baby girl.

The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable

She added: “1 week today this was all happening. Azaylia, you have changed my life.

“Honestly I feel so proud of you, I am lost without you but I know you’re with me close all the time.”

Last week, Azaylia tragically passed away aged only eight months old.

Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost her daughter Azaylia last week (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_safiyya_)

Ashley and Safiyya had raised over £1million for Azaylia to get specialist treatment in Singapore, however, the little girl became too ill.

Because of this, the couple made the heartbreaking decision to take Azaylia home for her final days.

Following her death, Ashley shared a photo of himself and Azaylia and said he “can hold you again in heaven”.

Read more: Ashley Cain pays tribute to daughter Azaylia as he visits her at the chapel of rest

The caption read: “Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Safiyya shared a touching statement to thank fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

Safiyya thanks followers for their support

She said: “I would like to take a moment out of my day to thank each and every one of you for your heartfelt messages, amazing videos that you have created for us, poems, candles that have been lit, balloons, music, flowers, etc.

“It’s so beautiful. Every day is getting harder but Azaylia’s taught me strength, and courage, which she held 100%.

Read more: Ashley Cain receives support from Tom Parker after daughter Azaylia’s death

“Now I need to make her proud and do the same. I know you’re looking down on me.”

Furthermore, Safiyya penned: “A special thank you to beautiful Azaylia for teaching all of us the true meaning of life, I’m honoured to be your mummy.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.