Ashley Cain said goodbye to his daughter Azaylia at the weekend, and now Tom Parker has paid tribute to the tragic tot amid his own battle with cancer.

The 32-year-old The Wanted singer is battling an inoperable brain tumour but took to his Instagram Stories to share his sadness.

Tom paid tribute to Azaylia (Credit: Instagram)

Tom’s message to Ashley Cain about his daughter

Wearing headphones and speaking from his home, Tom said he was “so sad”.

“Mate, I can’t even go on Instagram today I’m so sad,” he began.

Read more: Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya shares goodnight message to daughter after tragic death

“I thought little Azaylia was going to [bleep] do it, I thought she was going to pull through.

“Shouldn’t happen to kids, shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

Ashley and Safiyya sent moving farewell messages

Brave Azaylia passed away aged only eight months old at the weekend.

The tot had battled a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia.

Her parents – reality star Ashley and partner Safiyya Vorajee – were told to enjoy their last weekend with their daughter as her body heartbreakingly began to shut down.

They both shared goodbye messages to Azaylia with devastated fans on social media.

I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.

“Rest In Paradise Princess,” Ashley said.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

And Safiyya also sent a moving farewell message to her baby girl.

“Sweet dreams in paradise princess,” she wrote.

“Mummy loves you.”

Tom and wife Kelsey (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Tom’s health situation?

Tom’s own devastating diagnosis came in September 2020.

However, in January this year, he updated fans on his condition after treatment.

On Instagram, he said: “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION. These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again.

Read more: Tom Parker reveals brain tumour has ‘significantly reduced’ in latest health update

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.

“Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this [bleep]!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.