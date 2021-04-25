Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter Azaylia has died after a battle with leukaemia.

The little girl suffered from a rare form of leukaemia and parents Ashley and Safiyya Vorajee fought tirelessly to save her.

On Sunday, Ashley shared a photo of himself and Azaylia and said he “can hold you again in heaven”.

What did Ashley Cain say about his baby daughter?

The caption read: “Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Meanwhile, Safiyya also paid tribute to her little girl on Instagram.

Ashley and Safiyya paid tribute to their daughter Azaylia (Credit: ITV)

Alongside photos of her cuddling the tot, Safiyya wrote: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul.

“RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a hand print on my heart.”

It came after Ashley and Safiyya were told by nurses to make the most of this weekend with Azaylia.

Safiyya had posted a trio of photos of her daughter enjoying the sunshine.

She wrote: “So the nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit and told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down.

The little girl suffered from a rare form of leukaemia (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Ashley say recently?

“I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this. I’m so proud of how strong you are Azaylia.”

Meanwhile, Ashley later took to Instagram to reveal Azaylia had suffered a seizure and stopped breathing.

He said in a heartbreaking post: “I thought we’d make the most of the sun today and have a little walk, as nurses came and told us this morning, to make the most of this weekend as Azaylia is becoming very fragile.

“Shortly after these photos were taken Azaylia had a seizure.

“Her eyes rolled back, she stopped breathing and her body went as stiff as a board.

“We put her on oxygen straight away and called for the on-call nurses. After a few hours of close observation we managed to settle her.”

