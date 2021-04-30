Ashley Cain has visited daughter Azaylia in the chapel of rest as he continues to mourn her tragic death.

Azaylia was just eight months old when tragically passed away aged last weekend.

The youngster had battled a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia since she was eight weeks old.

The 30-year-old footballer was joined by his girlfriend Safiyaa as they visited a chapel of rest to pay their respects.

Ashley shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Ashley Cain say about daughter Azaylia?

The couple lit a candle for their little one, and placed a teddy bear from The Lion King next to it.

They often referred to their baby girl as “lickle lion”.

Ashley shared a brief video of the candle on Instagram with his followers.

“Tonight we lit a candle in the chapel of rest to join others in lighting up the world in honour of my beautiful daughter Azaylia,” he wrote.

Safiyya also shared the same clip, adding: “Light the world Azaylia, I love you.”

The post was Ashley’s first since he announced the tragic death of his daughter.

Ashley revealed his heartache on social media (Credit: ITV)

Ashley’s partner shares heartbreak over death of daughter

Safiyya recently broke her silence over how difficult Azaylia’s death has been.

Earlier this week, she said: “I would like to take a moment out of my day to thank each and every one of you for your heartfelt messages, amazing videos that you have created for us, poems, candles that have been lit, balloons, music, flowers, etc.

“It’s so beautiful. Every day is getting harder but Azaylia’s taught me strength, and courage, which she held 100%. Now I need to make her proud and do the same. I know you’re looking down on me.

“A special thank you to beautiful Azaylia for teaching all of us the true meaning of life, I’m honoured to be your mummy.

She added: “Enjoy paradise, baby and your new angel wings. Na night baba.”

