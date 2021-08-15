Paris Fury supported by fans as she shares video of baby daughter in intensive care

Paris Fury has delighted her social media followers with a heartwarming clip of baby daughter Athena.

The mum-of-six, 31, shared the sweet clip this afternoon (Sunday August 15), keeping fans up to date on the condition of her and boxer Tyson Fury‘s youngest.

Paris Fury and husband Tyson married in 2008. They have six children, including Athena (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Paris Fury’s baby in hospital?

Athena has been readmitted to intensive care.

She was born on August 8 and treated at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool, with Tyson calling on fans to pray for the newborn.

It has subsequently been reported the tot ‘died for three minutes’ before being saved, following comments from Tyson’s father John.

He said: “It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.”

Praising medics, John added: “They’ve been really magnificent. They’ve really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back.”

Fans have rallied with messages of support (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

What happens in this latest video?

A sleeping Athena is shown as the camera is lifted over into her cot to capture her face.

A couple of toys and a pink dummy can also be seen as the baby rests, wrapped up in a pink blanket.

Keep strong and positive all of you as that is what she needs to hear.

Paris captioned her upload with a quote from children’s picture book Love You Forever, writing: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always.

“As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”

How fans reacted

Well-wishers quickly flooded Paris’ social accounts with supportive comments.

Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague, who dates Tyson’s half-brother Tommy, was among them.

She wrote on Instagram: “Love to you and baby girl Athena.”

Elsewhere, parents of children who have endured issues that meant they also spent time in ICU, offered advice based on their experiences.

One person wrote on Twitter: “You’ve got this, sending love to you all.

The couple have asked fans for prayers for their daughter (Credit: Instagram Story/parisfury1)

“Keep strong and positive all of you as that is what she needs to hear.

“Everyone’s situation is different. We didn’t hear my baby cry until three weeks old. She’s nearly 10 now. Big hugs to you.”

Someone else rallied Paris: “She’s so, so cute.

“It must be so hard for you all right now. Hang on in there, you’re doing an incredible job. Sending you a huge hug and lots of love.”

And yet another person tweeted: “You look amazing and she is absolutely beautiful.

“I hope she gets better soon so you can take her home and enjoy her with all the family.”

