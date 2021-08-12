The baby daughter of Tyson Fury and wife Paris reportedly”died for three minutes” during her intensive care ordeal.

The boxer and wife Paris welcomed their baby girl on Sunday but the tot has been in intensive care at a hospital in Liverpool.

Tyson’s father John opened up about Athena’s health during an interview with BT Sport.

Paris and Tyson welcomed their baby daughter on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tyson Fury’s baby daughter ‘died for three minutes’

John said: “It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.

Read more: Tyson Fury reveals baby daughter Athena is back in intensive care

“But we’ve come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they’re the best children’s hospital in the country if not the world.”

He continued: “They’ve been really magnificent, they’ve really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back.

Tyson has kept fans updated on Athena’s condition (Credit: Kirk Andrew Cleaver / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

“It’s onwards and upwards from today.

“We thought at one stage we were going to lose her.

“But it’s all been good due to the professionalism of the doctors and the surgeons.

“Whoever works there is an amazing person and we’re so grateful to have them.”

Meanwhile, Tyson has been keeping his followers on Instagram updated on Athena’s condition.

He recently said on Instagram: “Update for everyone. Baby Athena is doing well and has had a stable day off ventilator.

Tyson’s daughter remains in ICU (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Thanks to everyone for the prayers, still in ICU for now.”

He added: “Thanks to all the DRs and nurses. God bless you all.”

Earlier this week, Tyson asked fans to keep his baby daughter “in your prayers” as she was taken back to intensive care.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully she comes out of ICU today.

Read more: Tyson Fury’s wife Paris shares first snap of baby daughter Athena after intensive care

“Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.”

Meanwhile, previously announcing the birth of Athena, Tyson said: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning.

“Athena Fury, born 8/8/2021. Thanks. GOD IS GREAT.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.