Ola Jordan shares cute new photograph of her baby daughter Ella smiling

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan has shared an adorable image of her new baby daughter smiling.

Ola and husband James welcomed baby Ella back in February.

Uploading a series of pictures to Instagram, Ola shared the first image of seven-week-old Ella smiling.

James and Ola Jordan welcomed Ella in February (Credit: Splash News)

She captioned the shot: "Morning smiles for Mummy," and added the love heart eye emoji.

In the shot, Ella is seen wearing a grey and white babygro and laying contentedly in her cot.

Ola also shared a shot to her Stories of Ella looking at her arms, with the new mum declaring the tot had "discovered her arms".

Ola shared a picture of her daughter smiling (Credit: Instagram)

Proud dad James was also cooing over his new arrival on Instagram.

Over the weekend, he shared an image of himself cuddling his bundle of joy.

He labelled the shot: "My munchkin."

In the picture, Ella can be seen wearing a pink babygro while appearing to be winded post-feed by her dad.

The image of her mum

Fans and famous friends commented on the shot, with many saying Ella was the image of her famous mum.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan said: "So so beautiful! Image of her mum!"

Another added: "I agree she's the image of Ola. Maybe she will have her dad's cheeky wind up side."

"Her mummy’s double," another said.

View this post on Instagram My munchkin A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on Apr 18, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

"My goodness, she's so beautiful, just like her mummy," another cooed.

"She really looks like her mummy in this picture," another stated.

The former Strictly pros did share a side of parenthood not often seen on Instagram, too.

Both James and Ola uploaded images of Ella covered in poo after a nappy explosion.

Miracle baby

James captioned the shot: "Our first explosion!"

The tot is a miracle baby for James and Ola, who conceived Ella via IVF.

View this post on Instagram Happy Easter everyone Ella is not impressed with the hair band A post shared by (@olajordan) on Apr 12, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

Looking after baby Ella is no doubt a welcome distraction for James.

Last week, he revealed that his beloved father is in hospital battling coronavirus.

Asking God to give his dad a break, James revealed he had suffered two strokes, tested positive for COVID-19 and is battling an infection in his arm.

