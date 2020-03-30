Ola and James Jordan announce baby daughter is called Ella

James and Ola Jordan have named their newborn baby Ella.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pros welcomed the little one into the world on February 27.

The couple have shared the first photo of their tot's face in a photoshoot with Hello! magazine.

Read more: James Jordan struggling with juggling newborn baby and sick father

Speaking to the publication, Ola explained they didn't have a moniker for their bundle of joy in the first week, so they had to call her "baby" or "little munchkin".

Ola, 37, said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long.

"We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done.

"Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

The pair turned to IVF in an attempt to become pregnant, and James has admitted the birth of his daughter has "totally changed the way I see the world".

Ola and James Jordan have named their daughter Ella (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did he say?

James, 41, added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen."

The dancer said this "is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt".

James admitted having a baby has "totally changed the way I see the world".

Ola took to Twitter just a few days after Ella was born to reveal her little one had arrived into the world safely.

The star posted: "She's here and she is perfect #Mummy (sic)"

James wrote: "I'm the happiest man in the world #daddy (sic)"

Read more: Coronavirus: James Jordan brands people going out to pubs and ignoring COVID-19 advice 'murderers'

In December, James and Ola announced they would be having a girl.

What did they say?

He told Hello! magazine: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything... now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant."

Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out.

"I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go."

What do you think of Ola and James' baby name choice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.