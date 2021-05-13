Nikki Grahame cause of death confirmed as ‘hospital investigation continues’

Nikki Grahame died after battling Anorexia Nervosa, her cause of death confirmed today (May 13).

The 38-year-old Big Brother legend sadly passed on April 9.

The star checked herself into Dorset County Hospital earlier this year, after battling the restrictive eating disorder for much of her life.

Nikki Grahame’s cause of death has been confirmed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nikki Grahame: What was the star’s cause of death?

According to the Daily Star, a doctor has recorded Nikki’s death as anorexia.

The publication also claims Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will continue to investigate the events surrounding her death.

The reality star was due to start “more relaxed private treatment” after spending three weeks in hospital.

It’s believed Nikki weighed just five stone at the time of her release – she died one day later.

Following her death, the hospital released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened”.

Furthermore, it read: “A full internal investigation into the circumstances of Miss Grahame’s death is currently underway. This is in line with standard procedures following any sudden death.”

Nikki tragically died after battling Anorexia Nervosa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added that all findings that arise from the investigation will be shared with Nikki’s family and the coroner.

At the time, a source close to Nikki claimed she would still be alive if she hadn’t been discharged.

They told The Sun: “Her family feel she wasn’t strong enough physically to care for herself. It’s left them shocked and heartbroken. It’s an extremely difficult time for them.”

Nikki’s anorexia battle

Meanwhile, Nikki developed anorexia at a young age.

Speaking on This Morning before Nikki’s death, her mum revealed the star was determined to fight it.

Sue said: “I spoke to her and she said, ‘Please stress how overwhelmed I am by people’s kindness, tell everyone I’m going to try my level best to beat this, I’m going to get my life back.'”

The Big Brother star was discharged from hospital before her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Sue also admitted that lockdown affected her daughter’s ability to control her anorexia.

She told the Telegraph: “This last year has just about floored her… From the first lockdown, it was hellish.

“She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym.

“Then in December she fell down and cracked her pelvis in two places and broke her wrist. I stayed with her for three or four weeks because she couldn’t do anything.”

The news comes shortly after Nikki would have celebrated her 39th birthday.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED here or on its helpline: (01482) 718130.

