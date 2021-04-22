Pete Bennett has been accused of “cashing in” on the death of his ex-girlfriend Nikki Grahame.

Nikki’s death was announced earlier this month and came after a long battle with anorexia.

Since her death, Pete – who appeared with Nikki in Big Brother – has given various interviews and even shared the last text message she sent him.

And it’s that which has riled her “best friend” Imogen Thomas, who also shot to fame on the reality TV series.

Nikki Grahame died earlier this month and Pete has paid many tributes (Credit: Splash News)

So what’s happened between Pete and Imogen?

After Pete’s magazine and TV interviews, Imogen hit out.

Posting to her Instagram Stories yesterday (April 21), she accused him of “cashing in” on her pal’s death.

Imogen said: “I can’t keep quiet any longer. I can’t stand to read another story sold by Pete Bennett.

“You Pete have no shame with endless stories about Nikki.

Read more: Hospital that released Nikki Grahame hours before her ‘sudden death’ launches internal investigation

“You saw her once, took a haunting photo of her, put it up on Instagram against everyone’s wishes claiming you helped her.

Selling last texts is the ultimate betrayal. I’m disgusted and feel for her family. Enough.

She added: “You were not there for her. Now this is not about you – this is about Nikki.”

Imogen continued: “How dare you! Please allow her family and close friends to grieve and just stop cashing in on every opportunity.

“Selling last texts is the ultimate betrayal. I’m disgusted and feel for her family. Enough.”

Imogen Thomas accused Pete of ‘cashing in’ on the death of her ‘best friend’ (Credit: Splash News)

What did Pete say after that?

Pete hit back, insisting he “didn’t sell anything”.

He retorted: “In such a sad time of grief I’ve just had to witness Imogen Thomas trying to publicly shame me on her Instagram.

“You know, ‘Nikki’s best friend’. I’m sorry but how cruel can you get?

Read more: Pete Bennett gets emotional over Nikki Grahame during GMB interview

“Now, about selling the final text, I didn’t sell anything, my tribute to Nikki in Heat was from the heart and for no money and I sent love to Nikki’s family and friends in it too.

“Contrary to what Imogen is saying, Nikki gave me permission to upload the final picture of us saying it was a ‘lovely picture’.”

He then made a dig about Imogen “promoting McCain oven chips and sending me daggers”.

Pete then responded to Imogen’s claims, denying he’d profited from Nikki’s death (Credit: Splash News)

Nikki Grahame death: Pete calls Imogen a ‘troll’

He also branded Imogen a “troll”.

“Imogen’s efforts at trolling me has gone too far now whilst I’m trying to grieve for Nikki and this crazy ownership Imogen thinks she has over (who Nikki’s friends are) needs to be stopped.

“I never claimed to be nikkis ‘best friend’ , but actions speak louder than words. Get over it Imogen, I was Nikki’s friend and leave me the [bleep] alone to grieve.

“I won’t be shamed publicly by this troll for being a good mate when Nikki needed support and will stick up for myself in any way I can.”

Indeed, he also took to his Instagram Stories to continue his defence, but quickly deleted the videos.

In them, Pete is reported to have said that Imogen had ruined his day.

Pete said: “I was in a panicked state. I was in a real panic and I had a horrible day.

“Imogen [bleep]ed my day up. I was having a nice day. The next thing I know i’m getting all this hatred all these horrible comments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Bennett (@petebennettuk)

So who else commented?

Other Big Brother stars waded in on the argument, including Craig Phillips.

He posted on Pete’s Instagram post: “Tell Imogen to go run and jump mate, everyone knows your love and care for Nikki.”

What did the last text from Nikki Grahame to Pete say?

Pete revealed the last text message that Nikki sent him during a magazine interview.

He revealed that it read: “Hey Petie, all good my end.

“Starting a clinic on Monday, which is good.

“And the sun is shining today!”

Did Nikki Grahame go out with Pete?

Yes.

After meeting on Big Brother in 2006, Nikki and Pete did enjoy a brief romance.

And, after things fizzled out, Nikki and Pete remained friends, with Pete visiting Nikki at her London home in the weeks before her death.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED here or on its helpline: (01482) 718130.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.