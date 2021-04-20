nikki grahame death
News

Hospital that discharged Nikki Grahame before her ‘sudden death’ launches internal investigation

She'd battle anorexia since childhood

By Nancy Brown

The hospital that discharged Nikki Grahame hours before her “sudden death” has launched an internal inquiry.

It comes amid claims she would “still be alive today if she hadn’t been discharged so early”.

Nikki‘s body was found at her London home earlier this month – a day after she was released from Dorset County Hospital.

The star’s anorexia had sadly relapsed during lockdown.

Her cause of death is yet to be released.

nikki grahame in 2012 at a party
Nikki, pictured back in 2012, died following a long battle with anorexia (Credit: Splash News)

Nikki Grahame discharged from hospital hours before death

It’s thought 38-year-old Nikki weighed just five stone when she left hospital.

She had spent three weeks in Dorset County Hospital and was due to start “more relaxed private treatment.

This was being funded by donations made by friends, family and fans on a GoFundMe page set up by her pals.

This was being funded by donations made by friends, family and fans on a GoFundMe page set up by her pals.

What has the hospital said about Nikki’s death?

The hospital has released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Nikki’s death.

Those close to Nikki feel she would be alive today if she hadn’t been discharged so soon.

The statement added: “A full internal investigation into the circumstances of Miss Grahame’s death is currently underway. This is in line with standard procedures following any sudden death.”

It added that all findings that arise from the investigation will be shared with Nikki’s family and the coroner.

nikki grahame months before her death
Nikki looked frail when she was pictured out and about last summer (Credit: Splash News)

What have Nikki’s family said?

A source close to Nikki’s family has revealed they think the star would be alive today if it hadn’t been for her hospital discharge.

They told The Sun: "Those close to Nikki feel she would be alive today if she hadn't been discharged so soon.

They told The Sun: “Those close to Nikki feel she would be alive today if she hadn’t been discharged so soon.

“Her family feel she wasn’t strong enough physically to care for herself. It’s left them shocked and heartbroken. It’s an extremely difficult time for them.”

What was Nikki Grahame famous for?

Nikki shot to fame on the 2006 series of Big Brother.

She was famous for her Diary Room outbursts, which quickly captured the heart of the nation.

However, her mum Sue recently admitted that lockdown had taken its toll on Nikki.

Speaking on This Morning last month she said: “With COVID, it sounds crazy, but stuff like gyms closing impacted her.

“In order for her to eat she needs to know she can exercise, so when they closed it was quite a worry, the isolation as well,” Sue added.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED here or on its helpline: (01482) 718130.

