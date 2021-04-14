Fans of Nikki Grahame, who died this month after battling anorexia, have raised thousands towards the cost of her funeral and for others fighting the eating disorder.

The former Big Brother star died on Friday (April 9) at the age of 38.

Now, a fundraiser in her name has raised over £69k.

Nikki Grahame after suffering from anorexia for most of her life (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Thousands raised after Nikki Grahame loses anorexia battle

The GoFundMe page, as of Wednesday (April 14) afternoon, had well and truly smashed its new £50k target – upped from £25k – as donations passed the £69,300 mark.

Friends originally set up the fundraiser to help pay for Nikki’s treatment.

Now, it’s being used to pay for her funeral costs and also raise cash for charity.

Her pals Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee thanked Nikki’s fans for their support.

Nikki Grahame with friend Imogen Thomas in June last year (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com) (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

They said: “We just wanted to let you know that we are turning donations back on for anyone that would like to make a donation in Nikki’s memory, as lots of people have been asking if they can still donate.

We will use this money to the best of our ability to try and stem this horrific, debilitating illness.

“An amount will be used for the funeral costs and the remaining funds will be used to go towards an organisation that helps those suffering with eating disorder, the crucial funding that has been lacking to help people in these awful situations has not been addressed, we will use this money to the best of our ability to try and stem this horrific, debilitating illness.”

Nikki was in Big Brother in 2006 (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

They continued: “We also would like to thank people who have sent private messages with lovely words about Nikki, she would be so thankful.”

Nikki had fought anorexia since she was a child. She first went into a psychiatric hospital when she was just 12 years old after trying to commit suicide.

The star had been open about having the disorder since being on Big Brother in 2006. Several years later, she released an autobiography called Dying To Be Thin.

