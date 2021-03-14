Gemma Oaten and Nikki Grahame
Soaps

Ex Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten supports Nikki Grahame in her eating disorder battle

Nikki's battle with her eating disorder has worsened

Ex Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten has thrown her support behind former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame in her eating disorder battle.

Gemma, who played Rachel Breckle in the ITV soap, opened up about her own experience of having an eating disorder after hearing how Nikki has been receiving help from charity Seeds.

Former soap star Gemma opened up about her own battle with an eating disorder (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Oaten, Rachel Breckle in Emmerdale, supports Nikki Grahame

Her own parents co-founded the charity when Gemma was a child herself.

The soap star, who was 10 when she first developed her eating disorder, shared her story on Twitter.

Appearing visibly upset, Gemma said: “I am struggling with this because 26 years ago the reason Seed was co-founded by my parents was because we went through the exact same thing.

“And yet here we are now, still fighting for somebody’s life. This beautiful, beautiful woman that deserves a life away from an eating disorder can’t get help. And it’s not just Nikki. It’s hundreds of thousands of people.”

The soap star urged those who are struggling to reach out and get help. She also slammed the government for the lack of funding available for mental health care.

In a follow-up tweet, Gemma added: “I am angry too and I apologise. But when will the powers that be step up and prioritise the help needed to support those with eating disorders?!

Nikki Grahame found fame in Big Brother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Big Brother star Nikki battling eating disorder

“We see this constantly and it’s NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Maybe if the volunteer sector were supported more we could do more…

“Early intervention is KEY. You can’t put a number on a life. Not on the scales, not on money and not on time.

“These are real people with loved ones who feel helpless. A daughter, son, brother, sister, wife, husband, friend.

“I will keep fighting for change…”

Gemma Oaten was in Emmerdale from 2011 until 2015.

Earlier this week, former Big Brother star Rylan revealed that Nikki was in desperate need of help.

The telly presenter is helping to raise £50,000 so that Nikki, 38, can pay for private treatment for her anorexia.

Nikki, who found fame in the 2006 series of Big Brother, has battled the eating disorder throughout much of her life.

With her full backing, friends have set up a GoFundMe page after her fight worsened. It has now raised more than £60k.

