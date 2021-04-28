Nikki Grahame would have celebrated her 39th birthday today – grieving Big Brother pal Imogen Thomas has paid a heartbreaking tribute.

Nikki died suddenly earlier this month after battling anorexia for much of her life.

They day before her body was found at her London home she was released from hospital in Devon.

Her cause of death is yet to be announced, and details of her funeral haven’t been released.

Big Brother star Nikki Grahame died suddenly earlier this month (Credit: Splash News)

What did Imogen say about Big Brother favourite Nikki Grahame?

Nikki and Imogen met when they shared the Big Brother house back in 2006.

The girls remained firm friends over the years, with Imogen supporting Nikki as her anorexia took hold during lockdown.

Now she’s revealed that she misses her friend, calling her “my angel”.

May your spirit shine forever. Miss you and love you always Nik.

Posting alongside a video collage of pictures of the pair, Imogen said: “Happy birthday my angel.

“I hope you’re having a ball sipping espresso martinis singing and dancing to Eastside.”

Imogen added: “I feel blessed to have had you as a friend and I will cherish our memories. Thank you.

“May your spirit shine forever. Miss you and love you always Nik,” Imogen concluded sadly.

The mum of two turned off the comments section on her post.

What has Imogen said previously about Nikki’s death?

Imogen previously became embroiled in a war of words with Nikki’s ex Pete Bennett.

Pete also met Nikki in the Big Brother house and, despite their romance only lasting a month, they remained friends.

Nikki even welcomed Pete into her London home in the weeks before her death.

And it’s a picture of the meeting that Pete shared – along with allegations that he “sold” Nikki’s last text to him – that riled Imogen.

Pete Bennett came to blows with Imogen over his comments following Nikki’s death (Credit: Splash News)

Posting to her Instagram Stories she slammed Pete, Imogen said: “I can’t keep quiet any longer. I can’t stand to read another story sold by Pete Bennett.

“You Pete have no shame with endless stories about Nikki.

“You saw her once, took a haunting photo of her, put it up on Instagram against everyone’s wishes claiming you helped her.”

She added: “How dare you! Please allow her family and close friends to grieve and just stop cashing in on every opportunity.

“Selling last texts is the ultimate betrayal. I’m disgusted.”

Imogen with Nikki back in the summer of 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

How did Pete react – and has he posted about Nikki Grahame since?

Pete was quick to hit back at Imogen’s public “shaming” of him, insisting he didn’t sell anything.

He added: “Now, about selling the final text, I didn’t sell anything, my tribute to Nikki in Heat was from the heart and for no money and I sent love to Nikki’s family and friends in it too.

“Contrary to what Imogen is saying, Nikki gave me permission to upload the final picture of us saying it was a ‘lovely picture’.”

While he hasn’t shared a birthday tribute to Nikki, Pete has said: “I dont want Nikki’s passing to be filled with negativity.

“Remember her name with joy and happiness and laughter. This is a time to grieve and move on and remember Nikki’s vibrant amazing soul.”

