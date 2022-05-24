Nick Knowles on reason behind weight gain during lockdown

Nick Knowles is set to return to DIY SOS tonight for another episode, following his hiatus from the show last year.

The 59-year-old was replaced by Rhod Gilbert on the popular BBC show in late 2021, however, he’s now back for the 2022 series.

In 2020, Nick had starred in the DIY SOS Children In Need special.

During a previous interview, he opened up about his appearance during that special following his weight gain in lockdown.

Nick Knowles looks in good shape as he attends the Chelsea Flower Show 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick Knowles weight

Speaking to the Metro back in 2020, Nick touched on the reasoning behind his weight gain amidst the height of the pandemic.

He explained: “We start the show with me looking hairy, bearded and very fat.

“Because during lockdown… I put on weight during lockdown, because I was doing a lot of writing and not being able to travel much, and had a small injury which meant I couldn’t do the training that lots of other [people] were doing.”

Read more: DIY SOS: The Big Build – how many episodes and is Nick Knowles back for good?

In the past, Nick has spoken out about his ongoing health battles and concerns. In an interview in 2021, Nick explained how his struggles with Long Covid had caused him to be concerned about the future of his employment opportunities.

During the latter of the year, the TV presenter and writer was on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss the consequences of the virus on his health. He discussed: “I had, what my doctors described, Long COVID for about 10 months. No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick Knowles opened up about previous health concerns (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles healthier lifestyle

Amid the health scares over the last few years, Nick previously revealed he tried out a vegan diet.

Read more: Who is John Stape in Coronation Street? Who did he kill?

The BBC presenter has released a vegetarian cookbook in the past, entitled Proper Healthy Food.

In conversation with Big Issue in 2016, Nick admitted: “So I went to a retreat in Thailand. I took up yoga, became vegan, and they’ve worked well for me.”

Nick Knowles returns to DIY SOS, on BBC1 at 8pm on Tuesday May 24.

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.