Mick Norcross’ son Kirk will be offered bereavement counselling following the businessman’s shock death, The Only Way Is Essex has confirmed.

TOWIE execs have said the service is also be available to all cast members of the show, both past and present.

The news has come as ITVBe broke its silence over Mick’s death on Thursday (January 21).

Mick Norcross’ death: What has TOWIE said?

Taking to Instagram, bosses behind the official TOWIE Instagram page shared a picture of the Sugar Hut owner.

A comment alongside it read: “Everyone at TOWIE is shocked and deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Mick’s death.

“He was hugely popular with cast, crew and the audience alike. Charming, generous and host to many of Essex’s most glamorous events, Mick will be missed by us all.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

One fan then asked: “@towie is anyone reaching out to Kirk?”

So sad: Mick Norcross starred in the early series’ of TOWIE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kirk to be offered bereavement counselling after dad’s death

TOWIE has since replied: “Hi, bereavement counselling is available to any of our cast past and present should they need our support in processing this very sad news.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Kirk’s rep for comment.

Mick, who owned TOWIE haunt the Sugar Hut, was found dead earlier this week.

The 57 year old starred in the earlier series’ of the ITVBe reality show alongside his son Kirk.

Police were called to his home in Bulphan, Essex, at 3.15pm and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops have said Mick’s death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Earlier in the day, he hauntingly tweeted: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough. — Michael j Norcross (@micky_norcross) January 21, 2021

Mick Norcross: ‘A true gentleman’

Following his death, tributes have poured in for Mick, with many describing him as a “true gentleman”.

In the early days of TOWIE, Gemma Collins was seen enjoying a dalliance with him.

After news of his death broke, the 39-year-old blonde wrote on social media: “ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN absolutely shocked and saddened by the news.

“My thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic.

“#ripmicknorcross the memories of the early days the Sugar Hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten.

“You never know what someone is going through, you was one of the good guys. [sic]”

Mick starred in TOWIE alongside his son Kirk (Credit: YouTube)

Mario Falcone, a close friend, has also said: “Shocked and heartbroken.”

James ‘Arg’ Argent, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram: “A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick. Many amazing memories – so sad! My thoughts are with his family.”

Arg’s best pal Mark Wright has since appeared on ITV1’s Lorraine and paid tribute to his former co-star.

He said: “I want to send my condolences to Kirk and the family.

“What I did know of Mick, he was such a gentleman, such a nice guy, so welcoming at his club.

“The message is just talk – if you’re feeling down, talk to a friend and family member.”

